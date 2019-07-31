1 — August 9: a fateful time for the three signs of the Zodiac
To learn their fate with each year becoming easier and easier, and if before people went to read tea leaves, but now are turning to astrologers.
Astrological predictions have high accuracy and help to lift the veil and look to the future.
Sometimes we only know little about what awaits us, I want to change something in their lives, to make their lives better.
In this case, the assistance of the astrologer is simply necessary, because he can always tell which collapse the track, where to wait for trouble.
On the eve of the last summer month, the astrologers told that the first nine days of August can be fatal.
Three signs of the Zodiac you will find the key to the secret door, behind which hides the happiness, and will be able to learn a lot of secrets and mysteries.
At this time, all secrets will be revealed and the liars will be severely punished by fate for their crimes.
This is a time of great upheaval in the lives, and these upheavals will lead to new life, devoid of all sorts of disasters.
Starting August 1 in many people’s lives will begin to happen that will soon entail a nice change.
In the end comes the most awaited summer vacation time we all waited so long, and everyone she will bring something special.
Capricorn will soon begin to have good luck in all that relates to monetary issues.
Fate often threw you a difficult test, and you go through life, as through a narrow maze, and now you stand at the cherished door.
Behind it lies the mystery and the mystery of your happy future, and in the beginning of August into your hands falls a Golden key.
But only faith in the success and well-being can change your destiny, specifying the correct path to achieve the main goals.
But the Scorpions don’t have to guess and open, because that’s what they fate will bring them happiness on a silver platter.
The struggle for a place under the sun will be won by you, and then begin a peaceful free life without restrictions, troubles and worries.
You have built a strong Foundation of its prosperity, and now comes the time for rest.
Take for granted what you have now and try not to look for too the global objectives.
Cancers in the first nine days of August will be forced to go back in time, which with great force attracts.
For this you will turn a blind eye to many things that are now important to you, but be careful as not to regret later about what I did.
For Cancers between 1 to 9 August is the time to start from scratch, erase the past or, conversely, to go back to where you started your difficult way.
You have to make decisions, which is difficult and only depends on you, what fate then awaits you.