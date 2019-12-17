$1 million from Russia: paralegal trump can regain custody
Leo Parnassus is suspected of trying to achieve the resignation of Marie Yovanovitch from the post of the us Ambassador in Kiev in the interests of a Ukrainian official.
According to TASS, the Prosecutor’s office for the southern district of new York on Wednesday, December 11 asked the court to return custody of the American businessman Lev Parnas, who served in Ukraine, the orders of Rudolph Giuliani, a lawyer, U.S. President Donald trump. As follows from the petition submitted to the electronic database of the court, Parnassus allegedly concealed the receipt of $1 million from Russia.
Parnas was arrested in October. Prosecutors charged him and several other persons of charges, in particular, with violations of the lobbying activities. Parnassus is suspected of trying to achieve the resignation of Marie Yovanovitch from the post of the us Ambassador in Kiev in the interests of a Ukrainian official. Parnas argued that, at the direction of Giuliani urged the Ukrainian authorities to launch an investigation against the former Vice-President of the United States Joseph Biden and his son. Giuliani acknowledged that Parnas was doing some of his assignments, however, emphasized that they concerned only the search of materials that meet trump in the light of accusations by political opponents.
Shortly after the arrest of Parnassus was released on bail, he was allowed to leave his house only for visits to court hearings, meetings with counsel and to participate in religious rituals. 4 Dec lawyers of the businessman asked the court to allow their client to go out from his home for several hours. The Prosecutor opposed this and demanded the return of Parnassus into custody.
In the petition of the prosecution stresses that the Parnassus allegedly received in September 2019 money transfer from Russia in the amount of $1 million For what needs, not specified. He also sent large sums from the Ukraine.
According to representatives of Prosecutor’s office, the owner didn’t mention it in the documents relating to his release on bail. As highlighted in the petition, “there is a great risk that Parnassus will try to escape.”
Representatives of Parnassus has previously stated that he is ready to testify in the procedure of impeachment of the trump.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- In June 2016 the White house announced the official nomination of diplomat Marie Yovanovitch for the post of United States Ambassador to Ukraine. Who is she and what is planned to do at the time of taking office, read here.
- The calls for the removal Jovanovic intensified after March 20, the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko said in an interview with The Hill that started the investigation against members of law enforcement agencies as to whether the leak of the financial statements of the Party of regions in 2016 on transactions with the former then the head of the electoral headquarters of the trump Paul Manafort intentional and did Ukrainian law enforcement agencies thus to influence the presidential campaign in the United States in favor of Hillary Clinton.
- Lutsenko claimed that Jovanovic gave him a list of persons whom he should not pursue, and refused to cooperate in the investigation of misappropriation of American financial assistance to Ukraine. The Embassy of the accusations are denied. Later Lutsenko acknowledged that Jovanovic gave him a “touch list” of persons in respect of which allegedly it was impossible to proceed with the investigation, although he previously stated to the contrary.
- The President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko in this situation, sided with Marie Yovanovitch, expressed its full support for the U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine and the satisfaction of a strategic partnership with the United States. And it has its own reasons. We wrote extensively about how government in Ukraine corrupted American democracy and influence U.S. elections in favor of Clinton.
- 20 March, during an interview in the program Hannity on Fox News, former U.S. attorney Joe Digenova said about the need to remove Jovanovic from office for her actions “undermine the credibility” of the administration trump.
- Also to dismiss Jovanovic in 2018 requested member of the U.S. house of representatives Pete sessions (Republican from Texas), who at that time held the post of Chairman of the Committee on rules. He wrote a personal letter to Secretary of state Mike Pompeo with a request to withdraw Jovanovic, claiming that she made disparaging statements about President trump.
- September 20, a telephone conversation of President Vladimir Zelensky and the President of the United States Donald trump is interested in the congressmen in the investigation of the fact, not trying trump and his attorney Rudolph Giuliani to put pressure on Ukraine in order to help the election campaign trump in 2020.
- The Democrats have announced a formal request of impeachment of the President of the United States, the impetus for which was the conversation of the Ukrainian and American leaders.
- The U.S. state Department published a transcript of the conversation of President Vladimir Zelensky and U.S. President Donald trump.
- On 9 October the White house officially announced the refusal to cooperate with the investigation about the possibility of impeachment of the President of the United States Donald Trump held by the Democrats in the House of representatives. In the presidential administration believe these accusations “baseless” and “unconstitutional”.
- On October 31 the members of the house of representatives of the United States Congress approved a resolution under which the investigation regarding the possibility of making the impeachment of the President of the United States Donald Trump moves on to the public stage.
- On 13 November the House of representatives of the U.S. Congress began holding public hearings in the investigation of the question of impeachment against the President of Donald trump. 10 TV channels broadcast the meeting, 13.8 million Americans watched the broadcast.
- At the second hearing focused on the testimony of Marie L. Yovanovitch, the former Ambassador of the USA in Ukraine. Jovanovic was dismissed from his post as head of the US diplomatic mission in Kiev in may. Democrats argued that Jovanovic was the victim of a campaign organized by Rudy Giuliani, a personal lawyer trump.
- On November 19 Committee on intelligence of the house of representatives were Jennifer Williams, Alexander Vindman, Kurt Volker and Tim Morrison.