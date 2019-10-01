1 to October 13: the happiest time of the fall for three signs of the Zodiac
Happiness is so fickle that you never know which corner it is waiting for you today or tomorrow.
Only astrologers can predict exactly when the different Zodiac signs expect infinite happiness.
And this time, all the stars agreed on one thing: the period from 1 to 13 October — the happiest time of the fall for three signs of the Zodiac.
But just want to note that the forecast for the rest is also very, very fortunate, everyone will get a piece of cake.
Everything starts with the fact that in his personal life will be a slow but sure change, love will win any trouble.
Fabulous feeling will envelop all lovers and even those who have not yet met your soulmate, will get warmth and tenderness.
1 on October 13, possible miracles, and the most exciting moments of happiness that no one could have expected at this time.
In fact, magic Genies exist, but they have slightly different guise, but their goal is to give people happiness and fulfillment of desires.
In this period, the strength of all the Gin aktiviziruyutsya, and they will begin to work to your satisfaction!
And now we find out exactly who the zodiac of the stars will be truly happy in period 1 to 13 of October!
Autumn is the season of happiness and serenity, and for the period from 1 to 13 October will experience stunning happiness Calves.
Their life has changed dramatically since October 1, and will continue open all the roads and paths that lead to happiness.
You are now masters of their own destiny, and can choose which path to tread, now in your hands all that is and will be with you.
But astrologers give one piece of advice: no need to get carried away with their freedom, otherwise it quickly, but it’s not very good.
Beautiful time in life Weights and 1 day of October, they would significantly change my financial side of life.
The money will start to float in your hands, and will not have to exert too much effort, just regular effort and a little luck.
Together with the positive impact of financial fortune into your life will come to an understanding and warmth of communication with loved ones.
Overall, this is a very good period for you, and the Council is only one: enjoy it to the fullest and try to extend it!
Large and bright happiness will fall on the head of Capricorn, showering them with various gifts and joy.
You are most lucky in love in this period of fall, but other areas of your life will not remain without attention.
Try to have time to establish business and personal contacts that will help you continue to live as you want to.
And remember one important thing: if during this period you will receive an unusual offer, take it, thinking this is a great opportunity!
The remaining signs of the Zodiac should think perhaps in their lives is now something goes wrong, and this prevents the onset of happiness?