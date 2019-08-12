10 allegations about the care of the hair, which turned out to be myths
Hair grow faster after a haircut and the other facts that were not true
Every woman watching your hair. Wish they were lush, beautiful and healthy. There is a General consensus of how to care for them. But can we rely on what others say?
In the Internet there are many instructions on care of hair: simple and complex. There are many common recommendations, however they are not all true, explains trichologist Olga Vlasova.
Expert smashed to smithereens some of the most popular misconceptions:
Myth 1. If the part is to cut hair, they will start to grow faster. The hair steadily grow half an inch every month. No matter how often you cut them.
Myth 2. You can cure split ends. The only way to get rid of brittle ends – ruthlessly cut them.
Myth 3. Wet hair combing is prohibited. If you buy a special comb for wet hair, you’ll be able to do it.
Myth 4. If the hair twice with shampoo to lather, they will be cleaner. On the contrary, it is not recommended too hard to wash my hair. Otherwise you will make the hair dry.
Myth 5. 100 brushes a day will help hair to grow faster. On the contrary, if often to disturb the curls, they fail.
Myth 6. Dandruff occurs due to dryness of the scalp. Actually there are three reasons: dermatitis, oily skin and allergic to the components in the shampoos.
Myth 7. Shampoos need to be replaced periodically. On the contrary, you should get the one that suits you.
Myth 8. Harmful to dye your hair. If you use the special professional tools, you won’t harm you. On the contrary good paint helped the hair to become stronger and livelier.
Myth 9. Ice water takes the hair a healthy Shine. Cold water, conversely, is able to nourish the hair.
Myth 10. If you pluck a gray hair, in its place will rise two. They generally do not pull, as this may cause infection, weaken the roots and even leave a scar.