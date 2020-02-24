10 amazing facts about the United States, little known even to Americans
Feed author Ruso Turisto on “Yandex.Zen” offers an opportunity to learn interesting facts about the United States, which do not always understand even the people of this country.
1. The US President is the most deadly profession in the world
If you care about a long and peaceful life, for which there is a relaxed retirement, you should not run for President of the United States. Statistics clearly shows that of all the professions in America, the work of the President of the United States stands out with the highest mortality rate. Of the 45 presidents who were in office so far, eight died. Four were killed, four died of natural causes. In other words — every fifth presidency ends in death. 18% is an exceptionally high mortality rate.
2. The Declaration of independence of the United States was signed by the British…
In accordance with the Declaration of independence in 1776, the United States had rejected the rule of great Britain and established as a separate state. As you can guess, the signatories who put their signatures on July 4 were not born in America. Among them were nine people who were born in the UK — two Englishmen, two Scotsman, two Irishmen, two Northern Irishmen and one Welshman.
3. Americans produce huge amount of garbage
Sooner or later we will all drown in garbage. What once seemed just an exaggeration became a real prospect. Wherever there is a man, he leaves piles of debris. But not surprising, given the huge amount of waste generated. In the case of Americans, which can be safely regarded as an example of the negative range of the scale, the statistics is relentless. The average U.S. resident produces 2 kg of waste per day!
4. According to the rules of democracy, American cows should be given the right to vote
It turns out, not only in India the cow is considered sacred. In the US, too. And not because of a large number of Hindus living in America, and not for religious reasons. On the contrary — solve all culinary considerations. Simply put, the steaks. In nine States more cows than the entire population. This Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Oklahoma and Wyoming. If the rebellion of the cows happens is the uprising of the machines, these States will have the worst chances of survival.
5. The longest promenade in the world is in Atlantic city
The Atlantic city boardwalk with a length of over 7 kilometres proud to call it the longest in the world. Established in 1870, it was also the first of its kind in the United States. Although today it is surrounded by numerous casinos, restaurants and shops, the waterfront, originally had a slightly different, more practical function. The idea was to sunbathers, people brought in hotels less sand. The need to go through a specific area should help to get rid of excess dust. In other words — the Americans have had dirty feet, so they built the promenade.
6. From poverty to millions road is longer than it seems
America is the place where it is easier to realize his dream and get rich. It turns out that many of the truths are that “if you have no debt in your portfolio has at least some money, you are already richer than most people”. According to statistics, per capita, the United States accounted for 54 thousand dollars of debt. According to the Federal reserve of new York, currently 167,000 people have student debt in excess of 200 000 USD. We’re talking about people who didn’t manage to enter the labour market and are involved in the credit spiral.
7. Uncle Sam really existed
Uncle Sam is a playful name that is sometimes called the United States. Over time — because of posters urging people to join the army — character of uncle Sam has found your face. However, you should know that uncle Sam actually existed. This was Samuel Wilson, a meat factory worker, known for his cheerful disposition, which eventually was appointed chief inspector for the supply of meat to the U.S. army. And his name was uncle Sam.
8. Drivers participating in NASCAR, no need to have a driver’s license
If you look closely at the rules, you will notice an interesting thing — to race in NASCAR you don’t need to have a valid driver’s license. Actually, this is weird… all the time turn to the left, and each fool can. In competition can take part as drivers who have never had a driver’s license, and those who took them.
9. Why wait for a raise when you can take the credit and to change jobs
In many places around the world going through similar changes — instead of faithfully wait for promotion, to serve in the same company for almost their entire lives, people increasingly want to take matters into their own hands. In the United States statistics are particularly pronounced in this regard. Most Americans spend less than five years at one job, using every opportunity to get higher salary or allowance. BLS data show that the average American 18 to 42 years changes jobs 10 times!
10. You can really get lost in the Library of Congress
Everyone understands that the Library of Congress in Washington is big, but hardly anyone knows how. In 2015, it was estimated that in her collection of 162 million documents, and every day becomes another 15 thousand more. The library of Congress, thus, is the largest library in the world. It is almost 1350 km of books, lined up one after another — this distance corresponds to the distance between Houston and Chicago.
