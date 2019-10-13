10 amazing places in southern California, as if coming out of a fairy tale
If you take a good look around, you will certainly find that in southern California there are beautiful places that look like they came from fairy tales.
Here are 10 amazing locations that reveal the magical side of southern California and seem almost fictitious. Regardless of whether you live here or just come as a traveler, should take a look at each of them, said Only in Your State.
1. Spadena house in Beverly hills
Also known as “the witch House”, this crooked house is definitely similar to the structure that could be home to wicked witches from famous fairy tales.
2. Lotusland in Montecito
Every time you come to Lotusland in Montecito, you will find here a magical Wonderland that can be found except in the pages of favorite books of short stories.
3. Botanical garden South coast
Fabulous cottages located amidst lush greenery in the Botanic garden the South coast, let me remind you of some of your favorite fairy tales.
4. Solvang
The entire village of Solvang will make you feel that you are caught in a real snow globe full of magic and miracles.
5. The Getty center in Los Angeles
A stunning labyrinth at the Getty Center — a beautiful object for your attention, which looks like it came straight from a magical Kingdom.
6. Victoria beach tower in Laguna beach
This tower on Victoria beach — a fantastic sight!
7. Huntington library, art collections and Botanical gardens
In the Huntington Botanical garden has so many charming attractions are hard to understand, they are real or not. But they want to believe!
8. State Park Anza-Borrego desert
Have you ever seen such works of art in the state Park? Throughout Galitskih meadows in the desert of Anza-Borrego, you will meet a lot of sculptures similar to creatures that can be seen only in a fantasy world.
9. Botanical garden San Diego in Encinitas
Whimsical flowers scattered around the Botanical garden of San Diego and look like they could come alive at any moment.
10. Kimberly Krest house and gardens in Redlands
Castle in southern California? Oh, Yes! And he really is fabulously beautiful!