10 beautiful places in the U.S. and the world that will pay you for relocation and accommodation
As the rising cost and declining availability of housing people, burdened with debt, strive to find a more suitable place to live. Cities and States are gaining popularity, and many less populated areas offer packages of incentives to attract residents, especially young ones. The proposed incentives include the repayment of student loans or the cost of visas for the year. And the corners are not only in America.
Find out 10 places around the world that will pay you for moving in or living there offers CNBC:
1. Man
Proposal: the state expanded its tax credit program for educational opportunity. This program aims to encourage recent graduates from any other state to move to man in return for repayment of some of their student loans. The residents will be able to deduct the total amount of money paid in the form of student loans, from your account on income tax up to a certain amount, depending on the degree. If in 2018 you have received a bachelor’s degree in the University or College, you can deduct 377 dollars a month, but if you have received an associate bachelor’s degree in 2017, will be able to deduct $ 68 per month.
The reason: the man is one of the least populated States in the country with 1.34 million inhabitants (for example, in Indiana, the state of the same size lives of 6.7 million people). The population of Maine also varies in the direction of more Mature: the average age is 44 years, about 6 years longer than the average age in the United States, so the state wants to attract more people in General and young people in particular.
The catch: you have to finish College, community College or University after 2016 to apply.
2. Tulsa, OK
Suggestion: if you work remotely, but want to live in a warmer climate than Vermont or Maine, consider to apply for participation in the program Tulsa Remote. The city has partnered with nonprofit family Foundation of George Kaiser, which offers remote workers a stipend of $ 10,000 plus $ 1,000 for housing in the course of the year to move to this city. You will also receive a seat at a Desk in a coworking center in downtown Tulsa.
The reason: “We are making very active efforts to [attract] the secondary offices, headquarters and advanced manufacturing companies,” said Michael Bash from the family Foundation of George Kaiser City Lab. He added that Tulsa is “not as strong as we would like” to practice “the science of technology and data — things that are important for companies of the 21st century.” Providing a scholarship, the program hopes to attract employees who are able to create these sectors of the economy.
The catch: there are several eligibility requirements you must relocate to Tulsa for the next 6 months, be over 18 and have permission to work in the United States. Because of the rapid flow of feedback Tulsa Remote had to limit the number of applications to 10 000. Although bids for 2019 are closed, it is expected the search for new candidates for 2020.
3. North Platte, Ne
Suggestion: in the city of North Platte program was created WorkNP, which will allow to allocate means of the local companies in the amount of up to $ 5,000 to attract employees. Funds can be directed to “the travel costs, advance payments or deposits, purchase of equipment, assistance in repayment of student loans, certificates about a special training and so on,” according to the web site of the program.
Reason: to get more qualified workers and to encourage local enterprises to the recruitment of talent from other States.
The catch: companies must pay workers at least $ 20 per hour, to be members of the chamber of Commerce, and employees must commit themselves to live in North Platte for at least three years.
4. Vermont
Proposal: grant program for remote workers for the year 2020 is funding people who want to move to Vermont. This initiative is designed for remote workers that will receive up to $ 5,000 per year for two years if they become residents of Vermont.
The reason: the average age of a resident of Vermont for 42 years, also a little older than the national average. And in a third of households in Vermont is, people aged 65 years or older, told CNN Joan Goldstein, Commissioner of the Department of economic development Vermont. In conjunction with the workforce reduction, it inspired the creation of the grant for remote workers, which aims to attract young people.
The catch: you have to be a remote employee working full time, working mostly from home office or from a coworking in Vermont. The state is offering grants and has a budget of $ 125,000 in 2019.
5. Newton, Iowa
Offer: 2014 in Newton, Iowa, offered $ 10,000 in cash for those who build or buy houses in the city. You will also receive a “welcome package” worth more than $ 3,000.
The reason: Newton was home to the headquarters of the Maytag brand of home appliances up to 2007, but the plant closed and hundreds of people lost their jobs. Since then, the city has created more jobs than were lost, but not enough housing to accommodate people. According to the Register of des Moines, in the period from 2012 to 2014 in Newton was not built a single new house. Offering cash to buy or build a house, Newton is trying to attract to the city contractors and home buyers.
The catch: this only applies to those who build or buy a house at $ 160 000 dollars or more.
6. Hamilton, Ohio
Offer: the scholarship programs for attracting talent offers to pay up to $ 10,000 of your student loans within the 30-month period. Payments will be made in installments of $ 300.
Reason: to attract more young graduates to the area.
The catch: to be eligible for participation in the program, you need to graduate College with a degree in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art or mathematics). And if you stop work before the expiration of the 30-month period, you stop paying. You must also show the availability of work in Hamilton and/or Butler County.
7. Alaska
Proposal: the program of stimulation of the influx of people to Alaska is not new, but that doesn’t make her less attractive. Fund Permanent Fund Dividend annually updated not less than 25% of the funds that the state receives from its gas reserves, mines and oil. Then this amount is distributed among the inhabitants of the state, and it is often ranges from 1000 to 2000 dollars per person.
The reason: the Fund was created by Governor Jay Hammond in 1976 that wanted Alaskans to profit from the natural resources of your state.
The catch: in 2018, the permanent residents were allocated 1606 dollars. To be eligible to receive dividends in 2019, you must live in Alaska for 2018 and do not have a residence permit elsewhere, from December 2017.
8. Niagara Falls, New York
Offer: Niagara falls offers to pay up to $ 7,000 of your student loans over a two year period.
Cause: the city which is known primarily for its tourism, trying to attract loyal and young people.
The catch: to participate in the program, you need to obtain a two-year technical degree in the last two years or a bachelor’s degree within the last three years. You also need to move to downtown Niagara falls, which is a short walk from the state Park of Niagara falls.
9. Antikythera, Greece
Offer: Greek Orthodox Church gives thousands of dollars to people who want to move to this small island. The program promises about 565 dollars a month (500 Euro) for the first three years after moving, which is slightly over $ 22,000.
Reason: only on the island of Antikythera lives of about 20 people. The Church hopes that this incentive will increase the population and develop its economy.
The catch: preference will be given to Greek citizens, but an application may be submitted by any.
10. Chile
Proposal: state program Start-Up Chile will give you from 25 000 to 80 000 US dollars and a one-year visa to enter the country and open a business. There are three different programs: S Factory — a program for women entrepreneurs; the Seed program for companies with a “functional product and early validation”; and Huella, a program for companies that provide economic, social and environmental impact.
Cause: the program aims to encourage entrepreneurs to move to the country.
The catch: if you don’t plan to start a business, it’s not what you need.