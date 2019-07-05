10 best beaches in USA for a perfect summer vacation
Beach holidays never go out of style. All of us sometimes want to lie on the warm sand and soak in the gentle waves.
The US boasts a huge variety of beaches, because the country is washed by two oceans and is the island territory. In order to avoid confusion in this variety, the Travel Channel has compiled a list of the ten best beaches in the USA based on reviews of tourists.
1. Manele Bay, Hawaii
Beach Hulopoe on the island of Lanai has long earned the reputation of being one of the best not only in USA but worldwide. And Manele Bay boasts several spots for the perfect beach holiday.
2. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Myrtle beach is a favorite place of rest for many Americans on the East coast, so near it you can find a lot of amusement parks and water parks, restaurants and entertainment for every taste.
3. Nantucket, MA
A trip to Nantucket is similar to visiting a distant fairy tale of bright blue ocean and surrounded by whitewashed houses and wild roses.
4. Kaunaoa Bay, Hawaii
Imagine Hawaii, you probably imagine the scenery of the Gulf of Kaunaoa without even realizing it. Located on the Big island the Bay is the embodiment of what most people are investing in the concept of Paradise beach holiday.
5. Clearwater Beach, FL
Clearwater beach the years has attracted countless tourists with its wide sandy beaches and clean beaches. Clearwater beach is located between the blue waters of the Gulf of Mexico on the West and tranquil Tampa Bay to the East.
6. Coronado, CA
Central Coronado beach attracts swimmers, body surfers, Boogie boarders, lovers of sculptors from sand of whale watchers.
7. Cape May, New Jersey
Cape may is the jewel of the region with gorgeous beaches and quaint towns on the beach.
8. Mirtas-Vineyard, Massachusetts
Moshup beach, the brightest spot of this region, where every season there are huge crowds of tourists.
9. East HAMPTON, New York
Strolling along the broad stretches of white sand listening to roaring waves and passing the stunning mansions of Lily pond, it is easy to see why East HAMPTON is one of the favorite places of rest for many Americans.
10. Cape Hatteras, North Carolina
These 72 miles along the Atlantic coast is a narrow strip of barrier Islands with beautiful views and clean water.