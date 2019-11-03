10 best cities for young professionals
The younger generation, especially Millennials, often earn a bad reputation because of his work ethic. But in 2016, they surpassed the “Generation X” (aged 39-54 years in 2019), becoming the largest generational group in the workforce of the United States, according to the Pew Research Center.
Millennials and generation Z currently account for over one third of the workforce. This number will increase to 58% in the next decade when the working class will be dominated by the younger generations. And they come to cities with plentiful jobs and high wages.
But which city will give newbies the best chance of success?
To find the 10 best cities for young professionals, publishing GOBankingRates checked out the 100 most populous cities in the United States and analyzed each city on the basis of the average annual rent for a one bedroom apartment and the percentage of the population aged 20 to 34 years.
10. Boise, Idaho
- Average annual rent for an apartment with one bedroom: $ 342 12
- The percentage of the population aged 20-34 years: of 23.41%
- The unemployment rate
- 20-24 years: 7,5%
- 25-29 years: 5,9%
- 30-34 years: 4%
- The workforce
- 20-24 years: 82.1% of
- 25-29: 87,1%
- 30-34: 84,3%
- The average income
- 25 and under: $ 13 132,89
- 25-34: $ 30 150,95
- The annual cost of living (excluding housing)
- 25 and under: $ 7 802,83
- 25-34 years: $ 13 821,44
9. Columbus, Oh
- Average annual rent for an apartment with one bedroom: $ 10 757,25
- The percentage of the population aged 20-34 years: 29,23%
- The unemployment rate
- 20-24 years: 9.7 percent
- 25-29 years: 4.8 per cent
- 30-34 years: 4,4%
- The level of labor force participation
- 20-24 years: 76.7 per cent
- 25-29: 85,8%
- 30-34: 86,7%
- The average income
- 25 year: $ 36 268,95
- The annual cost of living (excluding housing)
- 25 and under: $ 8 349,01
- 25-34 years: $ 14 700,84
8. Denver
- Average annual rent for an apartment with one bedroom: $ 19 687,50
- The percentage of the population aged 20-34 years: 28,72%
- The unemployment rate
- 20-24 years: 6.5 percent
- 25-29 years old: 4.1 percent
- 30-34 years: 3.7 percent
- The level of labor force participation
- 20-24 years: 78,8%
- 25-29: 88,5%
- 30-34: 88,2%
- The average income
- 25 and under: $ 19 549,97
- 25-34 years: $ 44 883,51
- The annual cost of living (excluding housing)
- 25 and under: $ 9 296,46
- 25-34 years: $ 16 264,84
7. Austin, TX
- Average annual rent for an apartment with one bedroom: $ 15 900
- The percentage of the population aged 20-34 years: 30,34%
- The unemployment rate
- 20-24 years: 7%
- 25-29 years: 3.7 percent
- 30-34 years: 3,6%
- The level of labor force participation
- 20-24 years: 70.4% of
- 25-29: 88,2%
- 30-34 years: 87%
- The average income
- 25 and under: $ 20 160,58
- 25-34 years: $ 46 285,35
- The annual cost of living (excluding housing)
- 25 and under: $ 9,024.70
- 25-34 years: $ 15 792,54
6. Raleigh, North Carolina
- Average annual rent for an apartment with one bedroom: $ 13 128,75
- The percentage of the population aged 20-34 year: 27,63%
- The unemployment rate
- 20-24 years: 7,4%
- 25-29 years: 5.8 percent
- 30-34 years: 3,1%
- The level of labor force participation
- 20-24 years: 71%
- 25-29: 88,5%
- 30-34: 88,1%
- The average income
- 25 and under: $ 18 727,22
- 25-34 years: $ 42 994,60
- The annual cost of living (excluding housing)
- 25 and under: $ 8 353,08
- 25-34 years: $ 14 852,32
5. Seattle
- Average annual rent for an apartment with one bedroom: $ 24 569,25
- The percentage of the population aged 20-34 years: of 30.78%
- The unemployment rate
- 20-24 years: 8.3 percent
- 25-29 years: 3.7 percent
- 30-34 years: 3.3 percent
- The level of labor force participation
- 20-24 years: 76,4%
- 25-29: 89,7%
- 30-34 years: 90.6% of
- The average income
- 25 and under: $ 23 025,65
- 25-34 years : $ 52 863,09
- The annual cost of living (excluding housing)
- 25 and under: $ 9 376,66
- 25-34 years: $ 16 123,76
4. Minneapolis
- Average annual rent for an apartment with one bedroom: $ 18 138
- The percentage of the population aged 20-34 years: 32,13%
- The unemployment rate
- 20-24 years: 7,6%
- 25-29 years: 5,7%
- 30-34 years: 5.3 percent
- The level of labor force participation
- 20-24 years: 82,2%
- 25-29 years: 90.2% of
- 30-34: 89,7%
- The average income
- 25 and under: $ 16 954,09
- 25-34 years: $ 38 923,79
- The annual cost of living (excluding housing)
- 25 and under: $ 8 962,03
- 25-34 years: $ 15 641,66
3. Lincoln, Nebraska
- Average annual rent for an apartment with one bedroom: $ 10 038
- The percentage of the population aged 20-34 years: 26,91%
- The unemployment rate
- 20-24 years: 6.4 percent
- 25-29 years: 3.7 percent
- 30-34 years: 3.3 percent
- The level of labor force participation
- 20-24 years: 80,7%
- 25-29: 87%
- 30-34: 86,4%
- The average income
- 25 and under: $ 13 764,42
- 25-34 years: $ 31 600,85
- The annual cost of living (excluding housing)
- 25 and under: $ 8 014,11
- 25-34 years: $ 14 490,16
2. Arlington, VA
- Average annual rent for an apartment with one bedroom: $ 24 936,75
- The percentage of the population aged 20-34 years: 32.6% in
- The unemployment rate
- 20-24 years: 6,7%
- 25-29 years: 3.3 percent
- 30-34 years: 2.7 per cent
- The level of labor force participation
- 20-24 years: 80.2% of
- 25-29 years: 91,2%
- 30-34 years: 92.3% of
- The average income
- 25 and under: $ 37 812,67
- 25-34 years: $ 86 811,65
- The annual cost of living (excluding housing)
- 25 and under: $ 9 794,4
- 25-34 years: $ 17 014,78
1. Madison, Wi
- Average annual rent for an apartment with one bedroom: $ 12 960
- The percentage of the population aged 20-34 year: of 35.33%
- The unemployment rate
- 20-24 years: 5.8 percent
- 25-29 years: 2.7 per cent
- 30-34 years: 2,4%
- The level of labor force participation
- 20-24 years: 77,5%
- 25-29 years: 90.1% of
- 30-34 years: 90.1% of
- The average income
- 25 and under: $ 16 821,13
- 25-34 years: $ 38 618,55
- The annual cost of living (excluding housing)
- 25 and under: $ 8 229,05
- 25-34 years: $ 14 579,91