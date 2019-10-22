10 best food sources of magnesium
Magnesium is very important for the body: it strengthens muscles, including the critical heart. In addition, magnesium is responsible for the good condition of bones and teeth, kidneys, nervous system. Include in your diet foods that contain a lot of magnesium.
Pumpkin seeds. Pumpkin seeds — Champions among food sources of magnesium: 100 grams of seeds contains 534 mg of magnesium. In addition, pumpkin seeds are valuable ingredients such as vitamins and enzymes, which have a positive influence on the irritable bladder and prostate, much of the antioxidant vitamin E.
Sunflower seeds. 100 grams of sunflower seeds give 420 mg of magnesium. In addition to unsaturated fatty acids in their composition also includes vitamins a, b, D, E, F, and carotene as well as calcium and iodine.
Flax seeds. In 100 grams of seeds contains 350 mg of magnesium, plus fiber and healthy fatty acids.
Nuts. First of all magnesium-rich cashews, 100 grams contains 270 mg of magnesium. The hazelnut — 160 mg of magnesium. Almonds — 170 mg of magnesium in walnuts — 129 mg of magnesium.
Chocolate. 100 grams of dark chocolate with 50% cocoa provide the body with 195 mg of magnesium, and chocolate 70% cacao — 230 mg of magnesium.
Legumes. They are loved for their richness in protein, but also in legumes a lot of magnesium. In 100 grams of kidney beans contains 150 mg of magnesium in lentils is up to 130 mg of magnesium. In 100 grams of soybeans contains a whopping 220 mg of magnesium.
Oatmeal. Another reason to start eating oatmeal in her 100 grams contains 130 mg of magnesium.
Bread. 100 grams whole wheat bread — about two slices — give 60 mg of magnesium.
Dried fruits. The magnesium content in them can reach up to 51 mg per 100 grams of product.
Fruit. The best source of banana: 100 grams of pulp contains 36 mg of magnesium. In the second and third place are kiwi (24 mg of magnesium per 100 grams) and pineapple (17 mg).