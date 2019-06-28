10 best places in southern California to visit on the weekend
Sometimes you need a little break in everyday life, but if the time for a full vacation, you can think about how to spend your weekend in a place where you can escape without going far from home. Only in Your State have collected the top 10 best places in southern California that you should spend your weekend.
1. The village is near the lake Big Bear
Situated in the County of San Bernardino (CA), this small city is the perfect place for holidays and weekends away from the hustle and bustle of the city. The village is buzzing with life all year round. In winter you can ski down from the mountains and in summer to bask in the sun in silence. It is an ideal place for walks and in spring and summer.
2. Neighborhood of the city of Crestline (Crestline)
Nothing beats the peaceful surroundings of the city of Crestline. You can spend the day at lake Gregory or explore the forest trails that surround this charming city. And after all the walking back to the city and eat out at one of the local restaurants.
3. The City Of Richwood (Wrightwood)
Most people go to Richwood during the winter season to see the light snowfall. But Raitvud great for a weekend getaway at any time of the year. There are some great places for walking, cozy eateries and many wild animals that amuse guests.
4. Temecula
Temecula is the ideal place for weekends and new interesting adventures. There is the Old town with many quaint shops and restaurants and a local winery to all visitors could enjoy delicious wine.
5. Catalina island
What could be more fun than a weekend on the island. Here you can spend the whole day relaxing on the sand, playing in the water or leisurely boat rides.
6. The Town Of Julian (Julian)
In this town a perfect mix of Hiking in the fresh air, delicious food and many local shops. A weekend in Julian will help you to completely relax and to relax after a hard working week.
7. The Town Of Sierra Madre (Sierra Madre)
This town is full of charm and offers a respite from greater Los Angeles. The quaint main street and the prosperous city — here everyone will find what he likes.
8. The Town Of Oak Glen
This town is quiet and relaxing. There are many places for camping and Hiking. And the fall of the town to become Apple the center of all California. In season, here you can find a lot of different varieties of apples.
9. The City Of Idyllwild (Idyllwild)
Idyllwild is a picturesque town located in the mountains of San Jacinto that will turn a weekend in the picturesque little vacation. Here you can stroll along the main street, filled with restaurants and shops, or enjoy the fresh air while relaxing in the mountains.
10. San Juan Capistrano
San Juan Capistrano is a picturesque place surrounded by lush trees and pedestrian streets. It is worth spending time to explore the historic districts of the city and treat yourself to tasty treats from restaurants.