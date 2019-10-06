10 biggest risks faced by residents of southern California
It is no secret that southern California is one of the best places on earth to live. In this Paradise you can fall in love with many things: whether it’s the perfect weather all year or the magnificent scenery in all directions.
But even life in Paradise has its risks. Publishing Only In Your State specifies 10 things worth paying attention to in SoCal.
1. Fires
Every year, when comes the season of forest fires, residents of the state are ready for it. All you need is one spark and the whole house or even an entire district can easily be at risk.
2. Mountain lion
When it comes to mountain lions, the locals know where you can meet these aggressive animals. No matter you wander these wild cats in the mountains of Santa Monica, or crossing, the canyons, is the only animal in southern California, which everyone would prefer not to meet.
3. The construction of roads
Southern California is famous for the construction of roads, so always leave enough time to get to your destination. In SoCal you never know when you meet another detour while driving.
4. Potholes
Given the amount of road construction around southern California, you might think that the roads here are in excellent condition. Unfortunately, it is not. Most drivers and pedestrians are faced with potholes on the freeways, side roads and many streets.
5. Sunburn
Stay on the street can lead to sunburn. That’s why the locals always use sunscreen before leaving the house.
6. Rattlesnakes
For those who love spending time outdoors in SoCal, out on the street is fraught with some risks. Especially in certain parts of the state where there are rattlesnakes. Always be on the alert for unexpected encounters with a rattlesnake.
7. Road rage
In southern California it is impossible to stay calm while driving.
8. Motorcyclists
Traffic on the road in the state and without that difficult, but the juice adds motorcyclists. They are especially aggressive on the roads and like to drive at high speeds.
9. Drought
After a long dry season the drought risks are extremely high. FGM residents to limit water consumption during peak hours or stop watering lawns and plants.
10. Earthquake
It does not have to worry about hurricanes or tornadoes, but earthquakes do not give to relax.