10 cities in USA where you can rent a house for $600 a month or less
In a world where the rent and rates on mortgages are constantly growing, a handful of cities have managed to contain housing costs. This writes the Money Talks News.
Below are the cities with the lowest housing costs in the rent.
10. Youngstown, Oh
- Postcode: 44512
- The average cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment: $600 per month
Being a victim of the fall of the American steel industry in the 1970-ies, Youngstown turned the page and redefined himself, creating a new government, entertainment and reviving old buildings.
Interesting fact: in 2018, the DoubleTree by Hilton 125-room opened in the historic building of Stambo on East Federal street.
9. Derby, KS
- Postcode: 67037
- The average cost of renting an apartment with one bedroom: $599 per month
Interesting fact: in 2018, opened field station Dinosaurs in Derby, Kansas. It features over 40 moving dinosaurs in life-size. You can also play Golf and visit the lab paleontologists.
8. Amarillo, TX
- Postal code: 79106
- The average cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment: $597,50 per month
Interesting fact: the vast majority of the world’s reserves of helium is located within 250 miles (400 km) from Amarillo. But Amarillo is also called one of the most dangerous places to live in Texas with high rates of crime.
7. Conway, Arkansas
- Postcode: 72034
- The average cost of renting an apartment with one bedroom: $555 per month
Interesting fact: this suburb of little Rock famous for something particularly “country” — instead of having to commute to work outside the County, most residents of the area are closer to home. Conway is also known for its young, educated workforce. Among the residents almost 94% have a higher education, and 38.7 per cent have a bachelor’s degree.
6. Shreveport, Louisiana
- Postcode: 71129
- The average cost of renting an apartment with one bedroom: $547 per month
Interesting fact: the cheapest rent doesn’t necessarily make Shreveport a good place to start a career. The WalletHub analysis 2019 rated it as the least livable city for recent College graduates.
5. Champaign, Illinois
- Postcode: 61821
- The average cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment: $532,50 per month
Interesting fact: Champaign, along with the twin city of Urbana, is home to the University of Illinois. In 2013, NerdWallet has awarded the Champaign of reward for the fact that it was recorded one of the best indicators of the balance of employment in the country.
4. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Postal code: 73114
- The average cost of renting an apartment with one bedroom: $530 per month
Interesting fact: prominent Oklahoma city in this list should not be surprising. In the same analysis of the cost of the rent in 2019, the city was in the first place.
3. Greenville, TX
- Postcode: 75401
- The average cost of renting an apartment with one bedroom: $ 510 per month
Interesting fact: low rents are only part of the merits in Greenville. The Best Places from Sperling notes that the overall cost of living in Greenville is 15.3% lower than the US average.
2. Rogers, Arkansas
- Postcode: 72756
- The average cost of renting an apartment with one bedroom: $510 per month
Interesting fact: Rodgers is one of the fastest growing regions of the country. Metropolitan area Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers is currently the 102nd largest such area of 394 in the United States.
1. Columbus, Oh
- Postcode: 43227
- The average cost of renting an apartment with one bedroom: $489 per month
Interesting fact: Ohio has it all — lifestyle of the big city at the price of a small town. The even Columbus have a professional sports privilege: Columbus Blue Jackets of the National hockey League. Although Cincinnati and Cleveland, may be more famous, difficult to beat Columbus, if you want to live in the city at an affordable price.
city сша
