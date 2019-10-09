10 cities where borrowers often refuse mortgages
Low mortgage rates — as a rule, the best time for potential home buyers to think about such a purchase. In addition, in recent years more Americans got easy access to mortgages.
The law on mortgages (HMDA) showed that the number of refusals in mortgage lending is at its lowest level since at least 2004, says Fox Business. Using the most recent HMDA data available in 2018, LendingTree was viewed over 10 million mortgage applications to see how many of them were rejected and why.
The study showed that approximately every tenth borrower denied — and usually for financial reasons. The biggest problems were debts and credit history. The other main causes of failure were inherent in the Bank property, or incomplete applications.
Here are the 10 cities where borrowers often are denied mortgages. Let’s start with the three “leaders”:
1. Miami, FL
- Bounce rate: 11,6%
- The main reason: the ratio of debt-to-income (more than 32% of failures), the pledged property (22% failure).
- The average home price in city: $326 200, according to the website Zillow.
2. Orlando, FL
- Bounce rate: 10,9%
- The main reason: the ratio of debt-to-income (36.5% of failures), credit history (a 18.8% failure rate).
- The average home price in city: $246 900.
3. Tampa, FL
- Bounce rate: 9,5%
- The main reason: the ratio of debt-to-income (33.1% of failures), the pledged property (19.1% of failures).
- The average home price in city: $300 238.
And here’s the rest of you, here the data is less detailed:
4. Jacksonville, FL
- Bounce rate: 9,5%
- The main reason: the ratio of debt to income
5. Detroit, Mi
- Bounce rate: 9.4 percent
- The main reason: the ratio of debt to income
6. Birmingham, Al
- Bounce rate: 8,8%
- The main reason: credit history
7. Houston, TX
- Bounce rate: 8.7 percent
- The main reason: the ratio of debt to income
8. San Jose, CA
- Bounce rate: 8.7 percent
- The main reason: the ratio of debt to income
9. New York
- Bounce rate: 8,5%
- The main reason: the ratio of debt to income
10. San Antonio, TX
- Bounce rate: 8.4 percent
- The main reason: the ratio of debt to income
The city in which the borrowers least likely to deny Minneapolis, salt lake city and Kansas city, Missouri.