10 common mistakes when learning English and how to avoid them: tips professionals
Without knowledge of the English language a successful business to construct difficult: from market research to negotiation with foreign partners – all need English. Not many people, after graduating from school and University, master it at least at a basic level.
Edition MC Today questioned the successful Ukrainian entrepreneurs and managers, what mistakes they made when learning English and how to deal with them.
Error 1. To postpone the study of the English language
No matter what profession you choose, wherever you go, sooner or later you are likely to need English. Because this is a big mistake to postpone the study of the English language then or not to learn it at all.
Ivan Pasechnik, the founder of a startup Ecoisme:
One of the first Ukrainian startup conference IDCEE I met Mike butcher, editor of global editions on the technology business TechCrunch. Thought good luck: you just have to tell him about my super-startups, and he’ll probably write an article about it. But there it was: I could not really explain what my team and I work, because then really bad spoken English. After this incident I returned to the study of language and even began to write about an interesting event in Telegram-channel “Kiev English”.
Advice from professionals as tohow to teach English if you have little time:
If you don’t have time to delve into the study of English, enroll in short courses, e.g. “business” or “legal English”, or take a course focused on the development of conversational skills. Try every day to return to English – to read news, watch movie or TV series. The most difficult, but useful to develop the habit to use English every day.
Error 2. Lack of motivation
Language learning is a regular work, which is harder to do if you have a specific goal, and you learn English only because “without it anywhere” or “so fashionable”.
Egor Avetisov, creative Director at “Privat”:
In 2014, my Manager called me and said, “Kid, I’d pulled the English, you in a month going to new York”! Agree, this phrase motivates better template “will be useful in the future,” which we all heard in school.
To freely conduct business negotiations, it took me three years of intensive study and several months of living in another country.
Advice from professionals — why put a specific goal:
Before you take up the study of English, set a is not abstract, but concrete goal. Answer the question of why English what you understand, what level of English you need and how much time you are willing to spend on training.
Error 3. An unsuitable method of training
Before you take up the study of the English language, we must learn to learn. Understand, as it’s easier to perceive new information – visually or aurally, and only then decide how and where you learn.
Roman Dobrogowski, entrepreneur, former marketing Director PSD2HTML.com:
English first took me when I got a job in a company that only works with English clients. Then I began to grab all the possible training methods, in addition to particularly odious – like method by Ilona Davidova, when language teaching is supposedly not you, but your subconscious.
The best result gave me private lessons with a tutor. If I took up the English language now, just for the year have mastered what is taught years.
I just didn’t know how to learn was grabbing everything at once, instead of first to determine the method of training and perseverance to achieve the goal.
Advice from professionals on what methods need to learn English:
Note the modern “communicative model” of language learning. According to this method, is to develop all language skills simultaneously — and the reading, writing, speech and listening (listening).
It related concepts, because it is wrong to concentrate on one thing. To have a good and fluent, you have to listen. And to well and to write correctly, you just need to read a lot.
Error 4. Uninteresting textbooks and teachers
Do not get hung up on the tutorial that you don’t like and to engage with the teacher whose teaching style you don’t like. Learning is easy when it’s fun.
Andrey Kovalev, the doctor of the Kyiv specialized center of the highest category of vision recovery “AILAS”:
In our clinic, the most modern certified equipment, conversion instructions to him are reduced, because the doctor is obliged to study the original manuals in English.
To get here, I had to go to language courses – language skills was one of the conditions of employment. I liked to study in a group, we had young teachers are native speakers, some I still keep in touch.
One of them, Jake, came to visit me, we ate pizza and Apple pie, which he called “apple bread” and played computer games. It was the best English practice.
Advice from professionals — why the ideal textbook does not exist:
Not looking for the perfect tutorial in English, there is no such thing. Teachers will carefully select a few textbooks for each course, look where better revealed one or the other theme, and alternating them.
Error 5. The fear of making mistakes
Mistakes are just a sign that we must return to the material covered, to repeat it again. That is, language learning – the case when we learn from our mistakes, and there is nothing wrong.
Alex Nesterenko, the founder of ARTKB:
If you have something to say to the world, speak loudly and don’t be shy bad English. Run projects, build businesses, attract partners – don’t stop development just because you do not know English.
I practice the language every day business correspondence, Skype conferences and meetings. Wrong, proud of it, but it is necessary to work.
Advice from professionals — most importantly – to say:
Speak English as often as possible. For example, arrange with your friends to chat in a specific day of the week in English.
And you won’t have to worry about the fact that your English is imperfect when you are sure in your abilities – you will see in practice that they are able to maintain a dialogue that you finally understand.
Error 6. A long pause in training
The best results in the study reach those who are learning little by little, but every day, not for a long time, but once a week. Practice English every day at any convenient for you form – books, movies, conversations, lessons, meetings.
Kilin, and Bisher, founder of PR Agency Bookinbag:
To improve English every day is a good promise that is easy to perform, listening to interesting programs and podcasts in English. First, nothing you will understand from the above, then you will understand almost everything. My favorite projects:
Design Matters — Pro creative professionals, 99% Invisible — about design and architecture, and$100 MBA — a short business lesson. I listen to podcasts every day while doing massage to her husband.
Advice from professionals — how to learn a language every day for a bit:
If you are not able actively to learn and communicate with foreigners, read books and listen to English podcasts, then at least bring your smartphone and social network pages to English and visit foreign news sites.
Thus, you get a useful habit every day to interact with English. Journalists do not use outdated words and outdated slang, because tracking the news in the English media, you are learning actual English.
Error 7. Not to learn, but wait, that’ll teach you
It is not necessary to shift responsibility on teachers and too much to hope for his talent as a teacher. Even the best teacher in the world will you learn in a foreign language.
Oleksiy Pavlenko, a serial entrepreneur, founder of the immigrant.today:
I teach English for more than twenty years: at school, at the University, individually with Tutors, language courses in Kiev, and Toronto, via Skype, in online schools.
What I have not tried! In my experience I would say that independent work is most important.
The teacher only directs student to learn the same so….
Advice from professionals — why in the group to learn the language faster:
During individual learning, the teacher adapts the pace of the student, often staying for long periods of time on one topic, which slows progress and often leads to loss of motivation.
To learn English quickly is to do in the group. Then you have to follow a specific training schedule and manage to learn along with classmates. And it is fundamentally different, system approach, dynamic learning and healthy competition.
Error 8. The lack of practice with native speakers
The listening exercises that accompany textbooks are often voiced by actors with good diction. Once abroad, you simply will not understand what you say, if you are not trained to perceive the living English speech by ear.
Natalia Morozova, CEO of Havas Group Ukraine:
My story is not unique: English lessons in regular school, tutor at home, evening courses. When I started working in advertising and began to communicate closely with the staff networks with international clients to better understand and enrich their vocabulary, began to watch shows and TV shows in English.
Sure as the show with the series, a native speaker can give a lot of useful things that don’t always get from a local teacher: begin to understand slang, “saturate” an interesting phrase, even a funny joke in the company of the British or the Americans — and the humor we have is a little different. The English language I see on the pitch is easy, but the accents have to get used to.
For example, it’s hard for me in the context of the business meetings to communicate with French in English, perhaps because I know French. The second difficulty for me is the Turkish accent of English. Most importantly, I’m not afraid to question, think it’s okay.
Advice from professionals:
If you want to Polish up the grammar, don’t sign up for the group, where he teaches the alien. Often Ukrainian teachers explain the rules easier, because I understand the difference of English from Ukrainian and Russian. But if you want to develop speaking, then, of course, it is better to refer to “native speakers”.
Error 9. Not to return to the studied material
Developed many techniques that facilitate memorization. They all boil down to the fact that repeat new information to follow as often as possible.
Eldar Nagorniy, marketing Director, QArea Inc.:
It became easier for me to learn English when I understand the structure of the language and learned about the method of “interval repetition”.
I began to remember the scheme: the day is taught in the third and seventh day, repeat. And it gave good results.
Advice from professionals:
Don’t just memorize rules, develop associative thinking and imaginative memory. Try to associate new words and expressions with the already known information – with sensations, smells, sounds, tastes, visual images. This is “shape memory” and easier to remember new material.
Error 10. Not to enjoy the learning process
Learning English takes time, but makes life easier – makes it possible to communicate with people around the world and conduct business without needing a translator. How not to rejoice?
Maria Zhdanova, head of digital projects Vogue Ukraine:
I am very interested to learn English, I never took it as a study. Remember, physics and biology in school had to learn, but English was easy.
Before I even went to Sunday school and preached to all American Protestants. Just because I like English!
Advice from professionals:
Combine the pleasant with the useful: your hobby with learning English. Interested in fashion? Read British Vogue. Do you like football? Watch football matches and programs about famous footballers in the English-speaking channels.