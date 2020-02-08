10 differences in the housing arrangement in the United States and Russia
Surely everyone knows that the US and Russia are very different. They have a different country, way of life and mentality. And views on life are completely different. However, to concretize these differences are rarely taken. That is why try to consider, what is the difference between countries in terms of repair and layout of housing, says House Chief.
A kitchen in a private home: equipment and its use
Often in American homes the kitchen is a dream of Russian lady. Here is a large and convenient washing with hygienic shower, large refrigerator, hob, oven and microwave. Kitchen area is often comparable in size to the living room, however, even if the center table, it is rarely used for eating. For the Russian lady to cook in a similar kitchen would be a real pleasure… But even on weekends when you have free time, Americans are going to have Breakfast in a cafe, where often long queues. The result – a waste of money, of time (at least an hour until it’s turn). It turns out that such a functional room is used only occasionally.
Laundry and how she is settling
American homes must be fitted with Laundry – separate areas (often adjacent to the kitchen), which can house washing machine, dryer and plenty of Cabinet space (not clear why). Positioning the washing machine in the bathroom or the kitchen were not accepted, they need it to be a separate room.
Bathrooms and their number one home for
With bathrooms generally interesting. In the United States the number of toilets is always equal to the number of spaces, regardless of the purpose of a particular room. Bathrooms are equipped with living room, bedroom, guest room and even a games room. Perhaps because to be patient and walk 10 extra feet for them is impossible? Who knows…
Closets of American homes: size, purpose
Another interesting fact-plan homes in the U.S. it is obligatory to have a dressing room. And it’s not just the wardrobe, but it is a full separate room, which in our country could adapt a small living room, reducing the number of cabinets. It does not matter whether the host so much stuff to fill all the lockers and coat hangers, or in the closet to hang a couple of dresses, pants, and jacket. At the same time over the entire unused area need to pay rent, which can be called considerable. Question, so what are these excesses?
Repairs to buildings of the United States: peculiarities and differences
Turning to the subject of repair it should be noted that the Americans there is an unspoken rule – the walls should be painted. With this riding style is painting all rooms in a single color. Sometimes shades may vary. But there is a caveat, even different shades should be in harmony, the sharp contrast is considered bad taste.
Unlike the USA, Russia home masters try to choose different Wallpapers or finish in the rooms to get a change of scenery when moving from room to room. Sometimes in small apartments such a contrast to even get a division one room, for example, living room and children’s area.
Flooring bedrooms: more commonly used in the United States
The Russians used that on the floor in the bedroom is carpet. It is easy to roll, stand outside and to knock out or to take to the cleaners (wash) in case anything spilled. Well, if you wish not removed by changing the interior a bit. The Americans in this respect, less practical, and flooring in the bedroom mandatory close carpet. What is the reason for laying such a floor covering and what they so liked the carpet is unknown. In Russia he was popular, and relatively recently. However, today our people are choosing a more practical material.
Bathroom and shower cabin
Bathrooms in American homes are equipped with more than enough. At first glance, everything is clear – a small bath next to a spacious shower cabin, but… And this is where “miracles.” Over the bath, as expected, is a shower head without a hose. It was originally mounted in the wall and all that can be done (and not always), it’s a bit rotate it, changing the direction of water flow. A rather unusual decision.
If to take into account the presence of a shower stall, becomes altogether incomprehensible to the appointment of such heads. All would be nothing if it was located on a flexible hose as used in Russia. It was possible to use at least rinse anything.
Household appliances in the United States and Russia
Returning to the subject of kitchens, we can say that it is unlikely that in America you can find a home that is not equipped with a dishwasher. For them it is a necessity, while in Russia most of the families did not even think of such acquisition.
We should not think that Americans do not know what to do with money and therefore acquire different appliances (which are usually). In fact, the majority of U.S. residents live “in credit” and very afraid to lose my job. Indeed, in this case they will not be able to pay the fee in the Bank, which is fraught with eviction after 2-3 months. And there already or relatives (which is also not made in USA), or on the street.
A little about the height of kitchen furniture
For Russia, the height of the kitchen table is very important. After all furniture is made according to the standard. And our people are used to that when a person is sitting at the dining table, his feet on the floor. But in most American homes countertops, designed for snacking, much higher. But because next to them you can only stand up or sit on a high stool. In this foot to floor to get will not succeed.
The exception to this is dining tables in the living room, which the family gathers on holidays. However, such a “common” lunch – a rarity for America.
The delivery of housing for rent: furnished, cost
Very interesting topic housing delivery in USA for rent. If a person plans to rent a house, he needs to understand that rent a house with furniture is not worth it. Typically, the presence of furniture in the rooms says that the owners had to leave the house for one reason or another and it can hardly be called comfortable. Professional landlords will never deliver your house furniture is a problem tenant. Therefore, removing the housing in America, will have to think about where to take the furniture. And most often it is taken another loan.
However, despite the lack of furniture in rented homes, the kitchen should be equipped on the highest level – this is a mandatory rule. Otherwise, rent can drop to zero – the house with no equipped kitchen, no one will be removed.
Interestingly, in Russia, the presence of furniture increases the cost of rental housing, and in America, on the contrary it can reduce the price. About the kitchen can not speak – if Russia apartment or house for rent Unfurnished, the kitchen is likely to be empty except for the sink and stove.
Number of rooms in the house and how to define it
Russian realtors and just wishing to sell or rent out a house, mandatory specify the number of rooms, which will include all premises, except bathrooms, kitchen and closet. America here comes quite clear. If the United States in the sale said that the house is two bedroom and the living areas can be as short as 3 and 10. Weird? Try to understand why this is so.
The fact that the Americans merely indicate the number of bedrooms. The presence of a living room, playroom, guest room and sometimes separate areas for theater and a hookah is not specified. It turns out that the words to understand the number of rooms in the house is not possible. And it is more than enough. After all, many people decide to rent or buy (in addition to living space) is based on the actual number of rooms.
