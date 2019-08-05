10 drinks that help to reduce the pressure
Drinking these beverages can help to lower high blood pressure without drugs.
There are drinks, regular consumption of which helps to reduce high blood pressure.
According to experts, one of the most useful for hypertensive patients is pineapple juice. It’s filled with potassium, which helps to relax blood vessels, to cleanse the body of excess sodium.
Also in the list of the best drinks against high pressure is green tea – very high in antioxidants that support and improve the functioning of blood vessels.
Lowering the pressure helps, and chilled hibiscus tea. It chilled — hot, he could cause hypertension.
One more drink effective as a means of lowering pressure — beet juice. Its use affects the formation of nitric oxide, which promotes relaxation and expansion of blood vessels, normalizing blood pressure.
Some berries significantly reduce blood pressure and the juices from them adopt this effect. For example, it is very useful to strengthen the heart and improve pressure freshly squeezed juice of black chokeberry. Also help to reduce blood pressure the juice from the berries of viburnum, cranberry, black currant, pomegranate.
It is recommended that hypertensive patients, especially people with impaired kidney function, and watermelon juice.
Fruits such as apples are rich in pectin, cleaning vessels and also vitamins and minerals, including potassium and magnesium, essential for hypertensive patients. Drink Apple juiceis recommended half a Cup for 15-20 minutes before eating.
Strengthening effect on the cardiovascular system have also apricots. The fruits of apricots are rich in potassium, magnesium, pectin, their use gives a fairly pronounced diuretic effect. For the treatment of high blood pressure should eat no more than 150 ml apricot juice a day.
Among the drinks of vegetables to reduce high blood pressure effective tomato juice, pumpkin juice, potato juiceand cucumber juice.
In addition, a positive effect on the pressure consumption of fermented milk drinks. They contain optimum proportions of calcium and potassium to help regulate pressure, improve the functioning of the heart and blood vessels.