10 early symptoms of Parkinson’s disease which are dangerous to ignore
Parkinson’s disease affects about one in one hundred people over 60 years old. When it cells die in the area of the brain responsible for motor functions, motivation, learning. “Parkinson’s disease” (so called early Parkinson’s disease because of the characteristic of podragivanija hands, feet, chin) affects not only the body but also the mind. And, unfortunately, it is incurable. But if you identify the disease at an early stage, its development can be slowed down. The publication “Lighter” has collected a list of symptoms that should alert.
Even two or three of them enough to urgently consult a physician or neurologist. What are the early symptoms of Parkinson’s disease need to pay attention to.
1. The trembling of the fingers, hands, chin
Tremor is one of the most obvious and common symptoms of Parkinson’s disease. In the later stages of the disease the person cannot even feed himself: his hands trembling with such force, that does not allow you to bring a spoon or Cup to the mouth. But in the beginning the lightest twitching of the fingers, hands, chin, too, are noticeable.
In principle, the limb shaking can be attributed to other causes. Perhaps you are just tired. Or nervous. Or, for example, you have hyperthyroidism — excess thyroid hormones that causes the body to constantly be “on edge”. Check out who is guilty, just.
Tremor in Parkinson’s disease — specific. It is called the tremor of rest. This means that a particular body part trembles when it is in a relaxed state. But it is necessary to begin to fulfill her deliberate movements, jerking stop.
If this is your case and rest tremor appears regularly, hurry to the doctor.
2. Shrinking handwriting
The letters get smaller, the spaces between them more closely, a handful of words. This change of handwriting is called micrographia and evidence of disorders in the Central nervous system. Often micrographia associated with the development of Parkinson’s disease.
3. Changes in gait
The movement becomes erratic, the person that slows down, it accelerates. However, he can hardly podrachivat feet — this is called a shuffling gait.
4. The deterioration of the sense of smell
If more recently, you could easily distinguish the smell of, say, roses from the scent of peony, and the last time helplessly sniff, this is a worrying sign. The deterioration or loss of smell — symptom, 90% of people with Parkinson’s disease.
However, the scent can repel and other diseases same Alzheimer’s or Huntington’s. There are less intimidating options. Maybe you just have too much smoke or regularly breathe in harmful fumes. But in any case worth to see nose doctor.
5. Sleep problems
Developing Parkinson’s disease severely affects the ability to sleep (to sleep). Range of sleep problems can be extremely broad:
- insomnia;
- excessive daytime fatigue on the background seems to be a good night’s sleep;
- snoring as a symptom of sleep apnea — stop breathing during sleep;
- nightmares;
- uncontrolled sudden movements — for example, vzbryki kicking or punching — in a dream.
6. Lethargy
In medical language this is called bradykinesia. The person feels awkward, barely begins to move, walking slowly, showing confusion in performing everyday chores. Also bradykinesia in Parkinson’s disease may be manifested by slowing of speech rate or reading.
7. Too quiet voice
If people notice that your voice was too quiet and slightly hoarse, do not dismiss them. With the development of Parkinson’s disease “voice power” is reduced much more and faster than normal age-related changes. It is not only quiet, but unemotional, tone and becomes trembling notes.
8. The deterioration of facial expressions
The mask of Parkinson’s doctors call face, which seems to be missing facial expressions. The man looks distant and slightly sad, even if involved in a fascinating conversation or in a circle of friends, which is really good to see.
It is connected with deterioration of mobility of the facial muscles. Often the person himself is not aware that his facial expressions that something was wrong, yet he will not tell others.
9. Regular constipation
As a rule, constipation is a reason to add to the diet more liquids and fiber and start to actively move. Well, or to study side effects of the medications you are taking.
If dietary and lifestyle you are all OK, but the constipation continues, it is a good reason to talk to your doctor.
10. Frequent dizziness
Regular dizziness can be a symptom of reducing the pressure of the blood in the right quantities for some reason just does not reach the brain. Often these situations are associated with the development of neurologic disorders, including “shaking palsy”.
What to do if you think you have Parkinson’s disease
First of all, do not panic. Almost all of the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease in the initial stages may be due to any other violations not related to neuroscience.
So first of all should go to the doctor — the therapist or the neurologist. The specialist will examine your medical history, ask questions about nutrition, harmful habits, lifestyle. You may need to take blood and urine tests, an MRI, CT scan and ultrasound of the brain to exclude other diseases.
But even after receiving the results of studies in medical often remain in doubt. The physician may recommend that you regularly visit a neurologist, to evaluate how changing your symptoms and condition over time.
If Parkinson’s is diagnosed, the doctor will prescribe you medications that can slow down cell death in the brain. It will ease the symptoms and will prolong your healthy life for many years.
