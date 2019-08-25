10 facts about southern California which you will want to move there
There are a few facts about life in southern California who can inspire the move to the region of almost any man. Publishing Only in Your State made the list of what residents of southern California know for a long time, and these features, of course. make place of residence one of the best in the world.
1. It’s hard to imagine better weather than in southern California. Whether it be spring, summer, winter or autumn, the climate here is one of the most pleasant in the country all year round.
2. Although trees can be the first one that comes to mind when you think of SoCal, any resident of southern California knows what the purple flowers on the jacaranda tree is a characteristic feature of this region in the spring.
3. If you were born and raised in southern California, you will not be able to remember a time when you didn’t like avocado. Because here in SoCal, add avocado to everything from toast to eggs and even burgers.
4. Southern California is much more than a beach town. Anyone who lives here can attest to the fact that in SoCal there are many mountain towns that are just a short drive from each other.
5. And deserts, which are so beautiful that is breathtaking. Favorite southern California desert of Joshua tree.
6. People living outside of southern California, may think that it’s Sunny here every day. But those who live in the region know well that in certain times of the year snow boots are more important than sunscreen.
7. How would you not like to visit Disneyland, any resident of southern California knows that a trip to the happiest place on earth will cost quite expensive. That’s why most of the residents of SoCal was in the amusement Park only once, even though he is right here, practically in the backyard.
8. Live in southern California long enough, and know that you will always need more time in order to get anywhere than it seems at first glance. That’s why in all of SoCal and always late.
9. The above item has an exception — Sunday trip. It’s the perfect way to relax when on the road no one. Especially when the route has views of the ocean.
10. And last but not least: walk on the beach at sunset is the best way to end the day in southern California. And this is one of many reasons why the life in this little piece of Paradise is so good.