10 financial mistakes we make every day
We all do it regularly or from time to time and you are likely to too. Lose money, wrong planning, shopping, and willing to accept a lower salary, or just lie on the couch in your free time instead of money.
1. Do not store it, the money is being spent
Money loves the account, and it’s not just a corny phrase, but a guide to action, reminds Lifehacker. While you don’t keep track of your expenses, you don’t know where funneling funds and are unable to intelligently reduce spending, even if it is necessary.
There are many handy apps that allow you to quickly and simply capture all the costs. When it becomes a habit, you will not make it, but every month will be able to see that the money is spent. In the next period it will eliminate unnecessary waste.
2. Don’t save at least 2-3 dollars a day
Saving every day 2-3 dollars a day, at the end of the month you will be able to buy headphones, which had long dreamed of, or to make a gift loved one.
Do not be afraid that after you choose each day, to postpone such a small amount, your quality of life will worsen. In practice, you will not feel the difference, still buying all the and not. But at the end of the month or year can afford a little more than usual.
3. Not looking for discounted products
To enjoy discounts not only pleasant (you cheated the system and bought the item much cheaper than you trying to sell it), but really profitable. It’s not wrong to buy products at reduced prices, go to the movies for half price, and benefit from special offers restaurants, cafes and delivery services.
You won’t look poorer in the eyes of others — most likely, they will appreciate your pragmatic approach.
A good habit will be upgrading the wardrobe is not in season: summer, winter boots are generally cheaper, and a few months certainly helpful.
4. Do not make shopping lists
To go to the store hungry and without a list of products has long been considered bad manners. You collect as much food as can’t eat, and as a result spend money for nothing.
If you ever forget the leaflets with lists, take notes in the mobile app. So the list of goods will always be at hand, and the temptation to buy too much diminished.
5. Part with money too fast
Today, the transaction takes seconds, which in addition to the undoubted advantages, it also has its disadvantages. We offer the card to the terminal without a second thought — and money leaving the account. We cease to distinguish between the purchase of really necessary things and everything that is calm will live.
Do not make major acquisitions impulsive. Follow the 24 hour rule: if a day later you’ll still be ready to buy something or pay for a service you pay for. But often you’ll abandon the idea yesterday.
6. Do not use a Bank card with kasbeam
It is possible to be in the black, not reducing their costs, but on the contrary. Today, almost all banks offer debit cards with kasbekar. It remains only to compare their advantages and disadvantages, and to produce and buy.
You can usually choose the categories in which cashback will be increased. So, if you are driving a car, it will be convenient to return at the expense of a greater percentage of the amounts spent on gasoline.
7. Carried on the is
Advertising online and on TV affects our buying habits. We want to buy the toothpaste, which used the adorable blonde from the video. No matter that this product differs from analogues by cost alone.
Come to consume more consciously, choosing clothes based on quality, not popularity. This will allow you not to overpay for the brand.
8. Continue to do what brings little money
Work for work’s sake — the approach heroic, but hardly practical. Any work should be paid and it is desirable that you could say, “Yes, I’m”.
Continuing to work in low-paid work, which no longer allows you to live a full life, you deprive yourself of daily pleasures. Collect will in a fist and find a new place where you will be appreciated as an expert, and gratitude for the work that comes to the card, you can.
9. Do not use your free time to earn more
Your time and energy — valuable resources that allow you to get more. If you do not spend them in vain, of course.
Even working 8 hours a day, you can find opportunities to make extra money.
For example, to get to the taxi service and to give people a lift on the way home from work, walking a neighbor’s dog or to monetize their hobby.
10. Do not pay enough attention to its main asset — health
If your job has become a protracted stress, the workflow itself no longer brings satisfaction, and the desire to spend earned money you have after all does not remain, it is a cause for concern.
Will not health and good mood — and not all of the rest. Do not be lazy to go to the gym, follow a dream, time to take vitamins — do everything necessary to stay in good shape.