10 foods that are great source of magnesium
Scientists have named the 10 products that are an excellent source of magnesium. It helps to strengthen the muscles responsible for healthy teeth, bones, kidneys and nervous system.
The main source of magnesium are pumpkin seeds, as 100 grams contains 534 mg of the element. Also they consist of many useful enzymes and vitamins that positively affect the bladder and prostate. The second product was sunflower seeds, 100 grams of which contains 420 mg of magnesium. They saturate the body with vitamins A, b, D, E, F, carotenes and iodine and calcium. The top three short flax seeds. In addition to the magnesium (350 mg per 100 g of product) they are rich in healthy fatty acids and fiber.
Followed by nuts and chocolate. In the first case, the most rich in magnesium are almonds, hazelnuts and cashews. The second nourishes the body element depending on the percentage of cocoa in the composition — 50% 195 mg, 70% — 230 mg. Also rich in magnesium are legumes, oatmeal, whole wheat bread, and dried. Among fresh fruits are advised to eat bananas, kiwis and pineapples.