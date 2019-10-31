10 foods that do not raise blood sugar levels
Usually after a meal the blood sugar level increases, but the products with a low glycemic index do not raise blood sugar, and help to avoid its jumps.
Their use coupled with physical activity contributes to the prevention of prediabetes, where blood sugar is higher than normal. This condition in many cases becomes a precursor of type 2 diabetes.
Avocado. The key nutrient in avocado are monounsaturated fatty acids, which improve the sensitivity of body cells to insulin (with decreased sensitivity to this hormone related increase in blood glucose and increased risk of diabetes). Also, these substances can increase satiety, help to normalize blood pressure.
A number of studies have shown that avocados may reduce the risk of developing metabolic syndrome, in which there is a mass increase visceral fat, decreased sensitivity of peripheral tissues to insulin and hyperinsulinemia, which violate carbohydrate, lipid and purine metabolism.
Fish with omega-3 fatty acids. Protein helps the body maintain and restore itself: it has a zero glycemic index and does not raise blood sugar levels. Fish is an excellent source of protein and also is additionally can serve as a supplier of omega-3 fatty acids, which effectively fight inflammation, which is associated with the processes leading to obesity and pre-diabetes.
Garlic. This vegetable also has no glycemic index, as it contains no carbohydrates. Accordingly, its use does not increase the sugar level in the blood. Moreover, having the data suggests that the inclusion of garlic in the diet may reduce the performance level of glucose in fasting blood.
Apple cider vinegar. The acid in Apple cider vinegar reduces some enzymes in the stomach and can improve insulin sensitivity after a meal. Experts recommend to drink before you eat 20 grams of Apple cider vinegar diluted in 40 grams of water.
Cabbage and leafy greens. All leafy green vegetables have very low glycemic index and are high in fiber and nutrients such as magnesium and vitamin A. These components can help to reduce the level of blood sugar.
Cocoa and dark chocolate. The main wealth of cocoa is its antioxidant in particular, it contains some of the most effective natural antioxidants — flavonoids. In particular, cocoa is part of their type as epicatechine that regulate the production of glucose by activating key proteins. It can help to stabilize the blood sugar levels even those who already have diabetes.
Almonds and other nuts. Almonds can help to regulate and reduce the increased blood sugar after a meal, thus preventing diabetes. People who eat a daily handful of almonds, demonstrate lower levels of glucose and insulin on an empty stomach. The glycemic index of almonds tends to zero is due to the fact that it (as, incidentally, and other nuts) contains a small amount of carbohydrates and lots of fiber. Most nuts also have a low glycemic index: from 0 to 20.
Whole grain. Refined grains high in carbohydrates can cause spikes in blood sugar. Whole grain contains more fiber, phytochemicals and nutrients, and can therefore help the body regulate blood sugar levels. A study published in the American journal of clinical nutrition, showed that consumption of whole grains improves insulin sensitivity: the insulin level on an empty stomach is reduced by 10 percent.
Eggs. As with all protein sources, eggs have zero measure glycemic index. Eggs also effectively prolong the feeling of satiety, reduce cravings for sweets.
Coffee. Studies show that increased consumption of coffee to one Cup a day can reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes by more than 10 percent. But what you add to coffee, is also important. Do not add too much coffee creamer and milk to drink it is better without sugar.