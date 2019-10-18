10 foods that will help to restore calm under stress
The use of certain products helps to maintain calm and poise in times of stress. Experts advise to include them in the diet to cope with everyday stress.
Nuts. All types of nuts contain high amounts of b vitamins and vitamin E as well as potassium and magnesium. B vitamins are important for nerves and concentration. Potassium regulates heart rate and blood pressure, its abundance provides a calm pulse, even under stress.
Bananas. They have a lot of magnesium – a mineral essential for proper functioning and strengthening of the nerves. Magnesium deficiency makes us nervous and leads to insomnia.
Eggs. Egg yolk is condemned because of his cholesterol. But the other egg ingredients more than compensate for this negative aspect. This product is the best natural source of vitamin B12: this biosubstance protects the heart and nerves, calms and helps concentration.
Citrus. They include a large number of antioxidants, especially vitamin C. These substances strengthens the liver and good condition which is especially important during times of stress, because the liver filters out toxins and helps to withstand all the strains nerves.
Legumes. Beans and lentils contain a lot of magnesium and calcium, which helps to better withstand stress and stay relaxed.
Chocolate. Dark chocolate soothes and reduces the level of stress hormones such as cortisol. It provides the body with “the joy of amino acid” tryptophan. Once in the body, tryptophan is converted into serotonin — one of the most important hormones and neurotransmitters the most active, providing us mental stability.
Oatmeal. It contains magnesium, iron and b vitamins, this complex effectively protects against the negative effects of stress.
Dried fruits. Magnesium, potassium, b vitamins and flavonoids strengthen the heart and nerves, making them impervious to stress. Apricots, apples, dates and figs are particularly suitable as dried fruit.
Dairy products. Milk and yogurt not only contain valuable protein, but also vitamins and natural phospholipids, which increase serotonin levels and prevent nervousness.
Herbal tea. Valerian, St. John’s wort, orange blossom, mint and lime blossom — the best herbs for a soothing tea. It is best to drink herbal tea daily and change it – for example, one week to drink mint, one week Valerian, and so on.