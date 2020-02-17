10 free online courses that start right now
For many people learning English do not have enough money to attend those courses that I would like, or schedule does not fit well into the work schedule.
ForumDaily prepared information about 10 online English language courses of different directions, which will soon begin in prestigious American institutions of higher education. To obtain a certificate for training you have to pay, however, if you need just knowledge and not the certificate, you can pass these courses absolutely free.
1. Writing your World: Finding yourself in the academic space (University of Cape town)
This course will give practical information about how to write academic essays, how to develop the skills necessary for competent academic writer. In other words, this course teaches academic writing skills, allowing you to write and reflect about their understanding of identity. Therefore if you are thinking about studying in higher education or just want to brush up on your essay writing skills, this course is for you.
Classes are held 2 hours a week, the whole course is 14 hours. Registration starts February 17.
2. The Foundational Skills for Communicating About Health (University of Michigan)
Effective communication is an essential skill that will need almost every health worker in the course of his career. You will learn how to analyze and tailor communication efforts to different audiences, develop clear messages, create a logical and compelling story, understand and apply important ideas concerning language, and nonverbal communication. The fundamental skills the content of this course can be applied to both oral and written communication in the healthcare sector and beyond.
Classes are 2-4 hours per week, the entire course will take 19 hours. Registration starts February 17.
3. American Deaf Culture System(University of Houston)
This 6-week course that provides a historical overview of the American deaf community and its evolving culture. Studied theoretical foundations of sociology. Deafness as a culture, not a disability, due to the fact that the participants are directed to the world of deaf culture. The course is designed primarily for those interested in the social Sciences, the study of language and the arts and Humanities.
Classes are held 2 hours per module, a total of about 5 hours. Registration for courses starts on 17 February.
4. Perfect Tenses and Modals (University of California, Irvine)
This is the first course on a speciality “the English language: grammar intermediate level”. You will learn about the important verb tenses: present perfect, present perfect progressive, past perfect, past perfect progressive. You will also learn about common modal verbs used in the English language. The course is designed for students who have a basic understanding of English grammar, but want to learn more and improve their skills in everyday speech or writing. The lessons are supplemented by an entertaining and informative lectures.
Classes are held on 4-6 hours a week, the entire course will take 19 hours. Registration starts February 17.
5. Academic Listening and Note-Taking (University of California, Irvine)
This course will help you improve your listening skills and taking notes while listening to academic lectures. You will learn methods to improve understanding and skills for creating more effective memos, get a lot of practice in using them. You will also learn to discuss heard and to create an effective academic presentation. The free version of this class gives you access to all the training videos and handouts. Feedback from colleagues and quiz are only available in the paid version.
Classes are 4-5 hours in a week, the entire course is 26 hours. Registration starts February 17.
6. Presentations: Speaking so that People Listen (University of California, Irvine)
You need to do a presentation in school or at work? Are you nervous about this? Then this course is for you. He will give you useful tips on drafting an effective speech and a good speech. You will learn how to organize a presentation, how to make it memorable and competently communicate. During the course you will have several opportunities to demonstrate presentation skills that you will learn. This will help to get the experience you need to be more confident, speaking in an American classroom or at work. The free version gives access to all the training videos and handouts. Feedback from colleagues and quiz are only available in the paid version.
Classes are held 3-4 hours per week, the entire course is 20 hours. Registration starts February 17.
7. English for Career Development (University of Pennsylvania)
The course, developed by Pennsylvania state University, funded by the U.S. Department of State. Free to register for this course, click Enroll now, and then select Full Course. Certificate No. You will learn about the job search process, preparing resumes and cover letters and interview in the United States, compared with the same process in his native country. The first unit of this course will introduce the application process to work in the United States and strategies for identifying jobs, matching your interests and skills. In unit 2 you will pass the steps required to create a professional resume. In unit 3 you will develop a clear and concise cover letter. In the final part of the course focuses on communication skills and interviews.
Classes are held 10 hours per week, the entire course is 22 hours. Registration starts February 17.
8. Speak English Professionally In Person, Online & On the Phone (Georgia Institute of Technology)
You want to speak better English? The course will help you achieve this goal. You will learn how to introduce yourself, will be able to develop and demonstrate speaking skills for group discussions: how to agree or disagree as to clarify, retell and summarize. You will learn to give information and answer queries on the phone. You potentiates conduct effective interviews. You will prepare and present the commercial proposal, presenting the product or service. Throughout the course you will have to adjust how you speak English and you will become more fluent and accurate in his speech. Through a combination of lectures, tests comprehension and vocabulary, practice and performance you will gain the skills and confidence to communicate well in English anywhere in the world.
Classes are held 4 hours per week, the entire course is 16 hours. Registration starts February 17.
9. Write Professional Emails in English (Georgia Institute of Technology)
This course will help you to write effective business emails in English. The course is unique in that each module will contain tips for writing more professional emails, as well as lessons to improve your General writing skills. You will improve your grammar and vocabulary skills for writing emails and also improve the intercultural knowledge that will help you become stronger and more successful in business communication. You will be able to see different e-mail formats to perform the tone of voice, levels of formality and different organizational styles. You write and correct 4-5 emails, pass a few tests to understand and consider electronic letters of other participants.
Classes are held 3-4 hours per week, the entire course is 13 hours. Registration starts February 17.
10. Clinical Terminology for International and U.S. Students (University of Pittsburgh)
Understanding of terms and abbreviations commonly used in U.S. hospitals is challenging. Adaptation can be difficult for foreign students for whom English is a second language. This course is intended to help you understand the terms and abbreviations commonly found in medical institutions in the USA.
Classes are held 6 hours per week, the entire course will take 17 hours. Registration starts February 17.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 5954
[name] => English
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => anglijskij-yazyk
)
English
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13992
[name] => educational program
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => poleznaja-informatsija
)
Educational program
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 18283
[name] => learning English
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => izuchenie-anglijskogo
)
learning English
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 18506
[name] => learning English
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => izuchenie-anglijskogo-yazyka
)
learning English языкаFacebookVkontakte
bookmark