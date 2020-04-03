10 fun books that will make you laugh from the heart in quarantine
Quarantine for pandemic coronavirus is not a reason to be sad or depressed. Not to be bored at home, for example, read a fun book. “Lifehacker” offers 10 books that will lift your spirits.
Read, smile and be distracted from disturbing thoughts.
- “33 the best comic story”, Jerome K. Jerome, O’henry and others
Classic stories are not only uplifting, but also develop a good taste and give much food for thought. The collection includes works of the best Russian and foreign “kings of laughter” of the XIX–XX centuries. All the stories are read in one breath and present us with situations laughed at the people around the world for over a hundred years ago.
- “12 chairs. The Golden calf” Ilya Ilf and Evgeny Petrov
Cult dilogy of Ilf and Petrov about the adventures of the great schemer and irrepressible Ostap Bender. No matter how many times you read these novels, they always give pleasure from meeting with their favorite characters. Step back into the atmosphere of old Russia, observe the colorful characters and explore parts of that time that literally permeated the book.
- “Wyrd sisters”, Terry Pratchett
One of the clearest examples of humorous fantasy from the pen of a genius of this genre. The story of three witches from the series “the world is Flat” is a reinterpretation of Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” and talks about the coup in the tiny Kingdom and find the true heir to the throne. The humor here comes through in every line, but the book itself is ideal for weekends and holidays.
- “Monday begins on Saturday” Arkady and Boris Strugatsky
Cult novel by the Strugatsky brothers, which is considered a masterpiece of Russian fiction. The book immerses the reader in the adventures of programmer Alexander Privalov, caught in the midst of incredible events. In this story, magic coexists with science, a time machine exist in parallel with the hut on chicken legs. And all this with the acrid satire on Soviet bureaucracy.
- “Adventures of the good soldier Schweik” Jaroslav Hasek
Great satirical novel, full of sarcasm and irony — even despite the fact that he describes the events of the First world war. Armed with his life experience and never-ending optimism, the inimitable protagonist goes to the front. However, the most dangerous of all are not enemies on the other side, and the incompetence, corruption and drunkenness, with which a cheerful soldier is faced at every step.
- “Ivan Vasilievich”, Mikhail Bulgakov
Many do not know, but the cult Comedy Gaidai is actually an adaptation of at least a cult of Bulgakov’s plays. And though her story is familiar to anyone who watched the movie “Ivan Vasilyevich changes occupation” on TV, it wouldn’t hurt to enjoy the sparkling humor and great style of the author. Moreover, the differences between the life of the 1930s and the 1970s is still there.
- “I was born in the reeds…”, Daniil Kharms
A collection of poems and prose by Kharms, written in the first person with inherent sarcastically and irony. Dramatic fate of the character of the book unites childhood and teenage memories of the writer and his quirky imagination. All the works are small in volume, so the collection can be read from cover to cover, and in small portions.
- “Totemy drink to the bottom” by Georgy Danelia
Memoirs of beloved by many generations of viewers of the Director, in which he shares details and stories from the set of “Mimino”, “Athos” and other of his films. Danelia easily and with good humor writes about the inner workings of cinema and the people involved in this process. But the book itself is in addition beautiful pictures and lets see them on the other side.
- “Diary of a grumpy cat,” Susie Jouffa and Frederick Puje
Light and positive book which describes the everyday life of the cat from the first person. It will definitely make you smile. Beautiful kitten Edgar found refuge in a good family, and now his life is full of adventure, romance, and philosophical reflection. In addition to the ability to laugh, the work gives an idea about cat psychology that will allow you to better understand their Pets.
- “Legends of Nevsky prospect”, Michael Weller
The collection of the St. Petersburg tales, written in the tradition of Ilf and Petrov. All stories contained a living language is a born storyteller and full of irony and nostalgia for the past. These cases are taken from urban legends, but so masterfully augmented by the imagination of the author, that there is no doubt of their reality.
