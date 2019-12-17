10 future technologies that will become a reality in 50 years
Of course, science fiction has long flirted with the theme of virtual reality, the artificial growing of meat and not only that, but who thought about it seriously? Technology does not stand still, and we will have an incredible future, according to “Lifehacker”.
1. Terraforming
The technology, which will help restore the natural landscape of modern cities. For example, raise the surface of the river, hidden in the XIX—XX centuries under the earth.
Green parks, rivers and rocks will be back not only for the aesthetic pleasure of the residents of cities, but also to improve the ecological situation on the planet and prevent global warming.
2. Electric road
By 2080 people will refuse to transport, polluting the air and change to electric cars. In order not to waste time charging it up, the line will be equipped with sensors and inductive technologies. Thanks to this machine will be able to travel at maximum speed.
The technology of the electric road is being developed now. The Swedish company Elonroad by 2022 should show the first lines: it will open in Lund.
Urban public transport will also be eco-friendly, electric and Autonomous. Alas, the drivers of buses, trams and trolleybuses will be out of work.
3. “Green” construction
Another technology aimed at the preservation of the planet. “Green” construction implies that the construction of houses will cause minimal harm to the environment.
The main principle of this technology — less consumption, more reuse. For this “green” house built a system of passive heating and cooling, solar panels, motion detectors, and the accumulation of rainwater.
“Green” houses will be elastic and flexible: it will allow you to adapt quickly to any natural disaster, such as earthquake or flood.
Now the construction companies are gradually introducing the technology of “green” construction in their projects. For example, in their homes the PEAK sets window glazing area is 30% larger than the standard. This allows you to make the apartment brighter and save electricity.
4. Modular construction
The people of the future not only appreciate nature, but also their time. Therefore, in the year 2080 everywhere will apply the modular construction. The houses will be built simply and quickly from ready-made designs: modules or collapsible block-containers.
The workpiece will be produced in special plants and then transported to the planned location and to collect as a designer. Now this technology is used for the construction of temporary shelters.
5. Artificial meat
Not soy analogue and real meat. It will begin to grow in laboratories from cells of real animals. Cows, pigs and chickens won’t be killed: they just take a small piece of muscle tissue, and then it artificially increases.
This technology will allow us to close most of the slaughterhouses and agricultural land, and their territory to be used for restoration of natural landscape.
To create meat in the laboratory, scientists have learned. For example, the first Russian beef cutlet from the tube did in September 2019. However, while the technology is expensive: a kilo of cultured meat is worth 5 800 rubles. According to scientists, the Russian market of artificial meat will be available in 2023.
6. Nanotech clothing
Traditional clothing and a huge walk-in closets in 2080 will not need. Instead, the closets of people dwell sets of nanobots controlled by voice command.
Robots will build on the body of any suit at the request of the owner. You can choose the color, style and size so you won’t need to update your wardrobe, if you change the weight or fashion trends.
The main advantage of nanotech clothes — it does not need to be washed. It is water-repellent and self-cleaning. Real magic!
7. Efficient house
This technology will allow to spend less energy and natural resources. Effective house is a comfortable centrally controlled cooling and heating, natural lighting and heat.
And in efficient the house is automatically controlled voice, sensor, or using the neurointerface.
8. Plastic “asphalt”
In 2080, the concept of zero waste zero waste consumption will be spread across the planet. The garbage will be processed and used for the benefit of others. For example, the plastic will start to make the road: and the road, and a footway.
Plastic “asphalt” rarely needs repair: it is less susceptible to heat and can easily last for at least 50 years. Under the roads will accommodate all-important communication, and they will be built in drainage system stormwater runoff.
9. Augmented reality
In the future people will become to value time and comfort. This will change the concept of work: do not need to go to the office and always be in the team. To perform tasks from anywhere, e.g. from home, and to address important issues — the use of augmented reality technology. Specially developed machines create identical copies of office interior and images of colleagues.
Augmented reality can be used outside work, for example, to communicate with friends and relatives who live in another region or country. People will not just talk on the phone or text or call for video, and really like to be in the same room with someone.
10. Neurointerfaces
To manage augmented reality and smart homes people will learn using the power of thought. They will be useful to the neural interfaces — chips embedded in the brain and transmit signals to electronic devices.
The neural interfaces will provide the ability to communicate with colleagues, friends and relatives without using a smartphone or computer. And will help you to quickly diagnose and treat disease.
The neural interfaces are being developed now. So, in 2019 was presented by Neuralink — robot brain surgeon who injects into the human brain to help to study in detail most of the diseases of the nervous system (paralysis, Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy). Serious investment in this new venture did Elon Musk.