10 habits that increase the risk of catching a coronavirus infecting others
Habits that are not beneficial to health and in quiet times, in the era of pandemic COVID-19 can be life-threatening. About what not to do to avoid being infected with coronavirus and not to infect others, says “Lifehacker”.
1. Smoking
The connection between this habit and the risk is assumed but not yet fully understood. However, there are data that allow to make a prediction: if you smoke, COVID‑19 will take place in a more acute form.
The researchers analyzed more than a thousand cases of infection in the midst of the epidemic in China. Was among critically ill patients (those who needed intensive care or died) smoker was one in four. Among the light — only every tenth.
“Inhalation of tobacco smoke, appears to be associated with more severe course of respiratory infections,” said J. Taylor Hays, MD, Director, nicotine dependence center in Rochester.
In General, smokers are more likely to be in intensive care.
2. Not to think about hygiene
Who insists on the need to wash their hands or use their alcohol-based antiseptic. And even puts this recommendation into first place in the list of preventive measures against COVID‑19.
The reason is simple. Coronavirus SARS‑CoV‑2, though, and is transmitted mainly by airborne droplets, easily deposited on the surface. And could live on them for up to 3-4 days.
If you touch an infected handrail on public transport, door handles in the store or the Elevator buttons, the virus migrates to your palms and fingers. And from there can easily enter the body through mucous membranes. For example, when you scratch his unwashed hand over his eyes or wipe his nose.
Forget about health today is extremely dangerous.
So try to disinfect their hands as often as possible, especially when you are away from home.
3. To touch the face
To correct the bangs, smoothing eyebrows, scratch your nose, to lend a hand underneath his cheek. These are often unconscious movement also helps the coronavirus to get into the body. Thinking and habitually reaching for your face, you might touch with dirty hands slimy. And become infected.
4. Nail biting
In this case, you certainly will touch the mucosa. And therefore, increase the risk of infection. Now, you throw.
5. To go to work with a cold
Such disregard for health (his and others) can result in serious trouble.
If you have a fever — stay home. And watch out for symptoms. Fever, dry cough and weakness is a reason to call your doctor.
6. Constantly monitor the news and to sit in social networks
Our brain is designed so that bad news we react most acutely. Psychologists call this error of thinking the effect of negative bias.
The problem is that information about the economic crisis and the victims of coronavirus is easy to drown. The result — the stress becomes chronic. And it is a straight road to lower immunity. The more you stressee, the easier it is for various inflammatory diseases conquer your body.
7. Not to get out of the smartphone
The trouble is that on the body and screen of the gadget are happy settles coronavirus. Having been on the street and in public transport, the smartphone simply cannot stay clean.
And then you apply it to the face. Or, thoroughly washing hands and being assured of their own safety, jumps from a smartphone in bed, to sit in social networks before bed. Touch dirty the screen with your fingers and rubbing sleepy eyes…
In General, the habit to get a smartphone on the street it is time to quit. But the habit of disinfecting the device as often as and hands, on the contrary, should have.
8. Closer to the people close
Hugs and kisses when meeting have become the trend, but now they quickly go out of fashion. As the crowds at the checkout or trip the six of us in the narrow Elevator.
The main mode of transmission of coronavirus — droplet, i.e., with the smallest droplets of saliva and mucus released from his mouth and nose of the sick. Therefore, the who recommends to stay away at least one metre from coughing or sneezing people.
Lifehacker, in turn, reminds that in some cases COVID‑19 occurs almost asymptomatic. So, a vector can be any man — even one who is not coughing and seems overall healthy.
In General, get used to keep distance, even if we are talking about close friends. Now it can save your life.
9. Little sleep
Lack of sleep has on the immune system, like stress. People who don’t get enough sleep, more likely to develop respiratory viral infections, including COVID‑19. And slower to recover.
Therefore, the habit of watching TV shows until late at night and generally sleep less than 8 hours is a sure way to lose in the fight against coronavirus.
10. To wander around the shops
Here play the role of two factors. First: the more people around you, the greater the risk that some of them will be a carrier of infection and can transmit it to you.
Second: clothes, shoes, and other products may be those surfaces on which the virus is hiding. Therefore, the habit of unbridled shopping is also desirable to say goodbye. I hope that at the time. If difficult to do without shopping, go online.
