10 hidden waterfalls in southern California, from which is breathtaking
There is nothing more rewarding and enjoyable than to go out into nature and enjoy the scenery from which is breathtaking. Although southern California is not known for waterfalls, but the residents and guests of the state can be pleasantly surprised by their presence.
Publishing Only In Your State have prepared a list of 10 secret waterfalls of southern California.
1. Eaton Canyon Falls
The waterfall hidden near Pasadena on the trail in Eaton Canyon.
2. Escondido Falls
Malibu has more to offer than just sand and beaches. This stunning waterfall tucked in the Winding Way Trail in the mountains of Santa Monica.
3. Sturtevant Falls
The route, located in Santa Anita canyon is about 9 miles (14 km). After a long day in the woods there is nothing more beautiful than a cascade of water falling from a height of 50 ft (15,24 m).
4. Holy Jim Falls
This soothing waterfall you can see in orange County along the trail, Holy Jim.
5. Heart Rock Falls
Ideal for Valentine’s Day!
6. Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanical Garden
Such a beautiful heavenly place is located in Arcadia, California. A great way to escape the bustle of the city.
7. Paradise Falls
This stunning waterfall is located in thousand oaks, you can slowly explore during a 2-hour walk through the Park Wildwood.
8. Fish Canyon Falls
What a pleasant surprise to find this hidden gem while walking along the trail Fish Canyon near Duarte. The trail is open all year round, making it the ideal place for a vacation any time of year.
9. Cedar Creek Falls
A Hiking trail passes in Ramona, outside San Diego. It is better to come here in the spring, winter and autumn.
10. Tahquitz Falls
Waterfall in the desert is always a spectacle. Located in riverside County, Tahquitz Falls can be seen during a pleasant hike on this area.