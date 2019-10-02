10 highly paid professions in the United States that do not require higher education
It turns out that you don’t need a bachelor’s degree — and all the litigation that often accompany the receipt, in order to bring home a six-figure salary.
October 1, SmartAsset has published a report on the highest paid jobs that do not require a bachelor’s degree or another degree, writes Fox Business.
In its report, SmartAsset used data from the Bureau of labor statistics (BLS) for 2018 and prioritize them by level of education required to obtain work in each area.
But despite the fact that a bachelor’s degree applicants do not need to many works in the list still require special training or education workshops or courses. The report noted that several items in the list are majoring in law enforcement and aviation (6 and 11 and 1 and 3 respectively).
Jobs that were in the top 10 ranged in average annual wage from 85 $ 260 in the lower portion 120 to $ 830 at the top.
And here is the rating:
10. Pit bosses: $85 260
9. Distributors and dispatchers power: $85 340
8. The radiologist (radiation therapy): $86 730
7. Athletes and participants: $87 030
6. Supervisors first-line police and the detectives: $100 93
5. Managers of funeral services: $93 820
4. Operators of nuclear power reactors: $95 310
3. Commercial pilots: $96 530
2. Managers in transport, storage and distribution: $102 850
1. Air traffic controllers: $120 830