10-hour day increases the risk of stroke
If the person is within 10 years held the working day for 10 years, the stroke risk increases by 45%. In a special risk group includes people younger than 50 years.
Conducted by researchers from the Paris hospital in Versailles, the study showed that people who work 10 hours a day, subsequently significantly more likely to have strokes. The authors of the study observed the workers, their working hours which was 10 hours or more for at least 10 years. It turned out that these men have strokes are 45% more likely than those who adhered to the traditional eight-hour workday. What especially puzzled researchers is the fact that in high-risk groups included young people, i.e. those who were younger than 50. It is known that strokes occur more often just those who have already exchanged sixth decade.
With a long working day, often dealing with police, doctors, teachers and representatives of other professions. In addition, harmful to health are night work or shift work regime and the conditions in which a person is exposed to constant and chronic stress. All of this also increased the risk of acute disorders of cerebral circulation, as the study showed. Overall, the authors watched 143 592 French workers for a number of years. Of them 29% a working day consisted of at least 10 hours.
The strokes are divided into two categories. Ischemic strokes, which occur in 80% of cases are caused by a clot in the blood vessels of the brain. However, the most dangerous is the hemorrhagic stroke, which occurs at the moment of rupture of a blood vessel and bleeding in the brain. This stroke is much more difficult to eliminate, it is the most severe, irreversible consequences, including paralysis and death.