10 important questions to ask the doctor before taking prescription drugs
What if you miss a dose? Are there any foods that should be avoided? Here are the key questions you need to ask the doctor before you start taking the medication. This writes The Healthy.
Medicines, prescription work best if you take them as directed. Although the instructions that came with the medicine, are useful and necessary, they may not answer all your questions. That is why it is also important to conduct its own examination. Here are a few questions that you should ask your doctor and pharmacist before taking prescription drugs.
Should I avoid certain foods while taking the medication?
There are some interactions between food and drugs. For example, milk may interfere with some antibiotics you should avoid bananas and other foods high in potassium if you are taking medicines for high blood pressure or diuretics to retain excess fluid. “Eating foods high in potassium can increase the risk of irregular heartbeat or heart palpitations, as they increase the amount of potassium in your body,” says Jeremy Allen, MD, medical Director of American Family Care in Birmingham, Alabama. Other known interactions include grapefruit juice with statins and an overload of vitamin K or cranberries with blood thinners such as warfarin.
Can I have a glass of wine when taking medication?
Alcohol consumption will increase the number of side effects with certain drugs. For example, you may feel drowsy if you drink wine and take Allergy medication. Tyramine, a component that is contained in many alcoholic beverages as a result of the fermentation process, can cause a sudden unsafe rise in blood pressure if you are taking medications such as antibiotics, antipsychotics, antifungal agents and the monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIS). “In the case of some antibiotics and antifungal drugs the use of alcohol can also cause nausea, abdominal cramps, vomiting, hot flashes and headaches,” says Dr. Allen.
I threw up. Do I need to take another dose or wait?
“If you throw up within 15 minutes after taking the medicine, you definitely need to take another dose, as it probably had not yet digested” — recommends Dr. Allen. If it took more than an hour or two, your medications probably have already passed the stomach, so you may have to wait until the time comes to take the next dose. However you should call your doctor if you are unsure, because the risk to miss the dose may exceed the risk of the presence of additional drugs in the blood.
How long will it take to feel the effects?
Improvement in health can take longer than you expect, depending on your condition and medication. Some medications come directly from your digestive system into the bloodstream, while others must first pass through the liver.
“Medicine usually gets into your bloodstream, not later than eight hours after his admission, but in some cases it achieves peak levels in your blood within 30 minutes,” says Dr. Allen. If you are taking medicines for temporary operation, they are designed to be slow dissolving and to ensure stable drug levels throughout the day. You should start to feel the effect of the medication within the first six to eight hours, but may take a long reception to significantly change your status.
Can I crush tablets to make them easier to swallow?
Not only children hate to swallow pills, some adults believe that swallowing a pill is simply impossible. In most cases, you can crush the tablet and mix it with applesauce or pudding, but Dr. Allen says that this approach can lead to overdose because of the huge portions or the instant irritation of the gastric mucosa.
Do I have to complete a full course of medicines?
According to Mark I. levy, MD, specialist in primary care, it depends on the type of your condition. If you are taking medication for pain relief and the pain goes away, you probably can stop taking the tablets unless the only thing that controls the pain. However, if you are taking antibiotics to treat the infection follow the course. “Can remain residual bacteria, despite the onslaught of antibiotics, and they will multiply if the medication is discontinued too early,” warns Dr. levy.
Whether supplements and herbs can interfere with medications?
Herbs and nutritional supplements have been used for hundreds of years to prevent and fight disease, but these completely natural products can be dangerous when mixed with medications prescription. “Some vitamins and herbs can interact with certain medications that may change the medication or may cause dangerous side effects,” says Jamie Chan, Executive Director, pharmacy quality and medication safety at Kaiser Permanente.
It is important that you tell your doctor everything take. Your doctor and pharmacist will be able to verify the interaction and to avoid conflict of supplements, herbs or vitamins with medications.
Should I take probiotics when I take antibiotics?
If you have ever had any unpleasant side effects when taking antibiotics, such as bloating, constipation, diarrhea or fungal infection, then you know how hard it is to be sick and have these symptoms, among other things. Kent Holtorf, doctor of medical Sciences, medical Director of the Holtorf Medical Group offers its patients to take probiotics.
“When taking antibiotics requires a higher dose of probiotics because the bacteria in the intestine is a competition. When antibiotics kill some helpful bacteria can be other harmful bacteria, says Dr. Holtorf. — It is best to do as much as possible the interval between the administration of probiotic and antibiotic”.
Taken two times a day means taking every 12 hours or morning and night?
According to Dr. levy, a common practice even in hospitals is Breakfast and dinner. “Most likely, it never hurts to be more accurate, but less accurate twice a day instead of every 12 hours can lead to improper dosage of some medications,” says Dr. levy. If the medication to completely leave the bloodstream, it could change your treatment. Of course, this General rule, so it’s best to ask your doctor or pharmacist.
Whether the generics are as effective as the famous brand?
To be sick and to pay the incredible prices on the recipe is a double whammy. But it is worth considering whether cheaper generics are as effective as a trustworthy brand? According to Chan, the FDA requires that generic drugs acted in the same way as brand-name drugs. Dr. levy accepts. “There may be differences in how the manufactured tablets or capsules, and this can lead to individual changes, but will not be big problems,” says levy. Your doctor will advise you what to choose generic.
questions
medication
ЛикбезFacebookVkontakte
bookmark