10 inventions that robbed life of its creators
Today, as a hundred years ago, people never cease to invent something new. But in the past there were no computers and phones, and people on their own looking for new ways of technology development. Sometimes it was over silly and tragic. This tells Bigpicture.ru.
Fred Duesenberg and his need for speed
In the early 1900’s there were only three car companies with mass production: Ford, Chrysler and GM. The car was produced with the expectation that any American will be able to purchase a vehicle. But Fred Duesenberg decided to go ahead. Together with his brother August, he designed the motor for the plane, but decided to use it for more advanced car. The original Model J was completed in 1928 and sold at a cost of 8500 to 18 $ 500 depending on the design. For comparison, the car company Ford was worth about $ 850. Fred wanted to create the fastest car, because constantly improved motor. In 1932 he went on his own invention, and crashed at high speed.
Alexander Bogdanov, trying to become immortal, killed
Alexander Bogdanov from the former Soviet Union died in 1928 in unusual circumstances. He was a talented doctor, but it was taken up by other areas. Bogdanov even wrote several science fiction books. In one of them the action takes place on Mars, where people exist in a utopian society. On this planet people had the secret of eternal life, and the doctor-writer decided to try to realize a dream plan of immortal life. Bogdanov began the practice of blood transfusion. He believed that the blood of young men and women make him immortal, but didn’t check donor for disease. The last transfusion gave him not immortality, and malaria.
Francis Edgar Stanley and the Stanley motor
Francis Edgar Stanley was the twin brother of Freelan Oscar Stanley, they were both born in Maine (USA) in 1849. Before the car became the main means of transportation, people used carts pulled by horses and bicycles. When Frances married, he began to worry as his wife who can’t ride a bike, will travel. At one of the fairs brothers, Stanley learned about the steam engine and founded his car company. In 1902 it became known as the Stanley Motor Carriage Company, and later Stanley Steamers. Once the brothers decided to test the new model cars in the mountains and compete. In the result, Francis had an accident when I got the car on the mountain.
Jean-Francois pilatre de Rozier — the second Icarus
Jean-Francois pilatre de Rozier was a Professor from Paris, who loved all unusual. He created the mask, protecting workers in areas with polluted air. When de Rozier was 31 years old, he learned that two of the Montgolfier brothers came up with a big balloon on which you can circumnavigate the entire country. At first they were afraid to send up people, so in the second flight sent animals: sheep, rooster and duck. After two successful attempts, the brothers decided to send a balloon and people. Jean-Francois volunteered and brought artist named Roman. Jean-Francois was not happy with the design, so for the flight, he rebuilt her. The new model was also a balloon but flying on helium. 15 June 1785 Jean-Francois with a friend flew on the new air unit, but it crashed. Jean-Francois died, Roman survived.
William bullock are stuck in their invention
In the pre-computer era books are printed on special machines. It was a very complicated process: first, a set of special blocks with letters and numbers, then use the hammer to interrupt them in a specific order so they appear correctly on paper. The process was improved by replacing the materials of which made the blocks (instead of wood — metal). In 1844 Richard Ho invented the rotary press, which includes the cylinders instead of flat presses. This made the printing process faster, especially for Newspapers. William bullock was not entirely satisfied with the invention of Ho, because created his own kind of press. To insert the paper, he adapted a paper roll. This press was also allowed to print on two sides of the sheet. April 12, 1867, when bullock examined the structure of the press, his foot stuck in the mechanism. Bullock helped to get out, but due to the damage in her leg developed gangrene. The inventor died on the operating table.
Otto Lilienthal wanted to fly
The brothers Otto and Gustav Lilienthal wanted to fly, he invented a mechanism similar to the wings of horror films. They first flew long before the Wright brothers. Otto and Gustav had constructed a glider with a massive wing. In 1891, Otto made about two thousand test flights, and his brother and invention gained popularity in the United States. 9 Aug 1896 glider crashed — Otto, who ruled them, were killed.
Thomas midgely, Jr. proved that karma works.
In 1921 Thomas midgely was a highly educated physicist, on account of which were already some discoveries. But today, it’s physics know as the worst inventor in history because of his two discoveries. The first is freon, a chemical known as chlorofluorocarbon gas propellant for aerosol packaging. Although there is no mention of the harmful effects of freon, the person will be a big problem, if the substance gets to his body. Freon is not noticeable, so you don’t even realize that the gas has entered the body until it is too late. To the t th same freon destroys the ozone layer. The second invention midgely is also quite dangerous. In 1923 he was Vice-President of General Motors and was looking for a way to get rid of knock while driving cars. People used ethanol, but it was very expensive. Midgely found out that tetraethyl lead can be replaced in the production of ethanol. However, even in 1923 people understand what lead to a fall, so midgely called his invention the “ethyl” to confuse consumers. In 1940, Thomas midgely came down with polio, probably due to chemical poisoning, he was exposed to every day. Thomas was upset that confined to bed. As a result, he invented a system with ropes, which helped him to move. Once midgely lost control of himself and was strangled.
Karel Soucek crossed the waterfall in a barrel, but died in the tower
Karel Soucek went through Niagara falls in a barrel. It was madness in 1984. He himself designed a fixture and thus decided to immortalize his name in history. But crossing over Niagara falls for SOU? ek was not enough. He decided to use this same design to jump off a high tower in Houston. SOU? ek took off from the height of 55 meters is designed in a barrel — it’s the one he was supposed to land in the pool below. But the barrel was moving too fast, and Soucek landed on the edge of the pool. Karel died instantly.
Li si was killed by the sword
Even in the distant past, politicians schemed and tortured people. Li si was Prime Minister during the Qin dynasty in 246 BC, and was engaged in the drafting of laws. He has created equal conditions in different spheres of life — for example, all the chariots and carts on the road were equal. He also cut taxes, that’s why became popular among the people. Li si promulgated the document “five methods of pain”, which described applied to perpetrators of torture. Methods, by the way, was terrible: for example, the poor fellow could cut off the nose or feet, or to behead him with a sword. Once there was an unpleasant story in which Li si drove a man to suicide. The Prime Minister was tried and beheaded by the sword in accordance with his document.
Max Valle, the first rocketeer
Max Valle loved rockets and explosions, about his own safety, he was not even thinking. In the 1920s, had not developed rules of fire safety, therefore, all demonstrations of missiles were randomly. Max was engaged in that built small jet engines in trains, aerodynamic sled, and car racing. But he soon tired of such a small case and began to rocket more. The inventor of the mixed fuel with oxygen, and since he did not know in what proportions it was necessary to take them, it turned out quite risky mixture. Max spent five months of tests, tried different combinations. In may 1930 he and a friend experimented with kerosene, water and liquid oxygen, and explosion. The rocket, which was tested, hit max in the chest, he died on the spot.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 3995
[name] => inventions
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => izobreteniya
)
the invention
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13868
[name] => invention
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => izobretenie
)
the invention
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13992
[name] => educational program
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => poleznaja-informatsija
)
ЛикбезFacebookVkontakte
bookmark