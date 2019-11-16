10 life hacks for shopping on Amazon that you should know before Black Friday
Are you ready for the biggest shopping event of the year?
If you look to the large 4K TV, a new smartphone or tablet, you Black Friday is the best time to buy them. It is obvious that will be the lowest priced you could see within a year.
Although Amazon has not yet announced any deals or early specials, but it’s only a matter of time.
And yet some tips and hints in order to find the best deals.
Here are 10 life hacks that every buyer should know Amazon ahead of Black Friday.
Buy early
Last year, Amazon actually launched the sales in honor of Black Friday a week before thanksgiving, so it is expected that the same thing will happen this year. Watch out for Amazon Deals of the Day (the”discount day” that lasts for 24 hours) and Lightning Deals (“lightning” discounts that are only active for a few hours), also the sale will continue during the weekend of thanksgiving until the end of cyber Monday.
Make sure you know exactly what you want to buy. This may seem obvious, but if you start shopping on Black Friday without a list of desires, spend precious time for searching products instead to take advantage of discounts.
If you are planning to buy a new 4K TV, will remember the size and brand before you come Black Friday. Probably on TV already offered discounts and you don’t need to wait two weeks to watch your favorite shows and movies.
Amazon Prime
Participants in Prime will remove the best cream from the Amazon offers, and early access to daily and lightning discounts is just one of the many benefits of membership. Another bonus is that you can not miss includes free delivery within one or two days on millions of products. Why wait in line for hours when you can get goods from the comfort of home?
30-day free trial
If you are not a member or you have no desire to pay $ 179 a year in Amazon Prime , the online store offers a very generous 30 day free trial version to try how it works before buying.
You can get the same access to stock Amazon’s Deals of the Day and Lightning Deals, not spending a dime on membership. However, if you already enjoying the benefits of Amazon Prime , just use this service throughout the year.
If you choose a free trial for Black Friday, it is recommended to start the 30-day membership about a week before thanksgiving, so you can take advantage of all the early proposals mentioned above.
Sign up for a 30-day free trial here.
Amazon Happy Holideals
In addition to discounts of the day and lightning discounts, Amazon has a special section dedicated to exclusive savings, called the Amazon Gold Box. It is here that the best of the best deals in one place.
However, during holidays, Amazon is rebranding this section Amazon Happy Holideals. The company offers hundreds of products that are sold for a very limited time.
Sometimes the reduction lasts a whole week, so now is the best time to start shopping. Add this web page to bookmark in your browser and update it regularly until you see a discount which will capture your imagination.
Also, don’t forget to sign up for the newsletter the Amazon daily deals. Not only will you get information about what products are sold throughout the day, but also immediate notification as soon as the “Deal of the day” will start to operate.
Watch This Deal
While e-mailing daily offers —it’s a very good way to know which big discounts are offered during the day, the Amazon app is great for information about all fast discounts.
Here’s how it works: download the Amazon Shopping app on your iOS or Android devices, then go to Today’s Deals in the left menu. Go to Upcoming Deals to view all upcoming lightning discount. If something caught your eye, just Watch This Deal, and Amazon will notify you via text message, push notification or email as soon as the discount will become active. This also works on the desktop version of the site.
Alex can help
Amazon is known to “hide” some of their best deals in devices with support for Alexa, such as Echo and Echo Dot Show. About a week before thanksgiving to ask “Alexa, what are your deals?” and listen to the voice assistant to make a list of exclusive discounts. Sometimes these discounts are 40-50 percent off retail prices.
Sometimes it’s worth to buy Echo Dot, it can save you money.
Wish list
For the professional buyers there is a little trick (wish list, or wish list) that can seriously save your time and money during major shopping events such as Black Friday. Just add the products you want to buy on Black Friday, to your Amazon wish list.
Instead of having to open multiple tabs, you will have only one page with everything you want to add to the cart. Come Black Friday, you will be able to easily see which of your items are already on sale, so you can purchase them before they are sold out or the discount will end.
The waiting list
If you purchase the Lightning Deal and it is suddenly sold out, you can join the waiting list to wait for his chance to get what you want.
Some buyers to click “add to cart”, but at the last minute decide not to buy the product. Buyers have 15 minutes to buy a product, and you will receive a notification that you are following in the list — if someone doesn’t buy a thing before you. You will also be given 15 minutes to make a purchase, otherwise you too will lose in the sale price.
Coupons
In the section of Amazon coupons to find more discounts. You can sort by most popular coupon categories, to see those expiring in the near future, and much more. Just “clip” the coupon, and the discount will be applied to the product when ordering.