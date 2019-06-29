10 life tips for women who are over 35+
Meet Anna Bogolepova. By profession she is a journalist, and in her spare time she tries to give useful advice to all women and girls, following svoei of vital errors and mistakes. Tips, Anna will be useful for absolutely every representative of the beautiful half of humanity!
Whichever party was not fun and exciting, but at the end you have to Wake up in his bed.
If you know you eat a fruit or flour — better drink a glass of water.
You can hide your unkempt nail Polish, no shaved legs or not combed hair. But you will never be able to hide their tired faces. So always make a choice in favor of sleep.
Use every opportunity to travel. This is the best way to learn something new and wonderful.
Before you evaluate any event, first consider whether it concerns you or not?
Waste your feelings and energy on someone who really deserves it. Don’t waste your time on a man who doesn’t value you.
If you are offered a stormy affair or a chance to earn good money — choose the second option.
In any dispute it is not the truth, and headache. If you stop arguing and just quietly go away — it will be the best option for you.
A few days of solitude is better than going to the Spa.
There is no such man on earth, for which you must walk in the shoes, even if you are not comfortable.