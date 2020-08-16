10 major US cities where it is easy to buy a house
Mortgage rates are at record low levels, but this does not mean that buying a house in the US is cheap now. Low mortgage rates and a shortage of housing stimulated the growth of housing prices. Writes about this Grow.
According to the National Association of housing builders, the average price of housing in the U.S. jumped to a record level of $300,000 in the second quarter of this year compared to $280 000 in the first quarter. Higher housing prices and lower incomes due to the pandemic indicate that only about 60% of the homes sold in the second quarter were considered affordable for families earning the median income of $72 900 dollars.
But the real estate market is not always so scary buyers. If you want to buy a house and unable to move, you may want to consider one of the following cities. According to the capacity Index of housing construction, it is large urban areas with a population of at least 500,000 people – where housing is most affordable.
1. Scranton (PA)
- The share of homes affordable to people with middle income: 89%
- Average income: $66 600.
- Average sale price: $120 000.
2. Harrisburg (PA)
- The share of homes affordable for people with average income: 88%
- Average income: $79 000
- The average sale price home: $170 000
3. Pittsburgh (PA)
- The share of homes affordable for people with average income: 87%
- Average income: $77 100
- Average sale price: $155 000
4. St. Louis (Mo)
- The share of homes affordable for people with average income: 87%
- Average income: $77000
- Average sale price: $165 000
5. Wilmington (Delaware)
- The share of homes affordable for people with average income: 87%
- Average income: $84 200
- Average sale price: $228 000
6. Indianapolis (In)
- The share of homes affordable for people with average income: 86%
- Average income: $76 200
- Average sale price: $195 000
7. Toledo (Oh)
- The share of homes affordable for people with average income: 86%
- Average income: $66 800
- Average sale price: $141 000
8. Albany (New York)
- The share of homes affordable to people with middle income: 85%
- Average income: $92 200
- Average selling price: $220 000
9. Syracuse (New York)
- The share of homes affordable to people with middle income: 84%
- Average income: $70 400
- Average sale price: $145 000
10. Cincinnati (Oh)
- The share of homes affordable to people with middle income: 84%
- Average income: $80 200
- Average sale price: $185 000
