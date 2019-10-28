10 medical mistakes that should be forget to patients and doctors
In the minds of not only patients but also doctors ingrained a number of beliefs that are either outdated or never were true. Therefore, rather than about them will be forgotten, the better.
So, Dr. Vinay Prasad from the University of Oregon health Sciences, said the number of such traditional methods and approaches to treatment, which results in the publication “Word and Deed”.
In particular, pediatricians often advise to avoid feeding young children peanuts because it is believed that this increases the risk of allergies. In reality, however, the occurrence of Allergy does not depend on the time of the beginning of its use.
Other myths is the opinion that is contained in fish oil omega-3 fatty acids reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Conducted researches have shown that no correlation of these factors are not present.
There is a perception that games girls with dolls will help to keep them from early pregnancy, because children with early childhood understand the complexity of caring for the child and will try to delay this time. However, as it turned out, here the situation is quite the opposite. A lot of playing with dolls, girls in early age get pregnant more often than those who did not.
Many believed that enough popular Chinese remedy “Ginkgo biloba” has a positive effect on memory. In fact, this Supplement is only a placebo.
Many opioid drugs are recognized as the best means to relieve pain. In reality there are other equally powerful, but much safer drugs.
Another myth is that testosteronee treatment allows to preserve the memory of older men. In fact, it is the memory not affected in any way.
Quite popular and the view that domestic vermin like rats, bedbugs and cockroaches, contribute to the challenge of asthma attacks in children. Modern studies have shown that the extermination of these parasites to reduce the frequency of such attacks does not.
Some who wish to lose weight people are convinced that the count taken during the day steps will help them in this. In reality, any impact this method has not. Much more efficient is to follow the standard advice on weight reduction.
It is believed that in case of rupture of the knee meniscus can help only operation. In fact, often it is possible to do physiotherapy methods.
If a pregnant woman prematurely water broke, in the opinion of many, should immediately initiate delivery. The rationale for this is that in a sterile environment can penetrate the infection. But modern medicine allows you to avoid this. Therefore, if the woman after the incident, the waste water is under medical care until natural birth, then there is nothing to fear. Moreover, such children are much healthier.