10 mistakes in the interview, which can cost you your job
Even the best professionals can look for a job for months. Sometimes, it seems, left quite a bit to get a desired job, but something at the last moment is wrong. The publication “Lifehacker” told about possible errors in the interview and how to avoid them.
Error 1. You are late
A sure way to alienate the HR Manager before the interview — late for a meeting. Few who are willing to work with those who do not know how to manage your time. This punctuality can be perceived as disrespectful. Or even worse — as a sign that you don’t really need a job.
What to do
You can consider it the first test. And if punctuality is not your strongest side, take the time to prepare for the meeting.
- Not familiar with in an unfamiliar area? Calculate the route on the online maps and exit with time to spare.
- Risk to get in traffic? Leave the car and go to the meeting by public transport.
- Still late? Call your representative and tell — this will temper the impression.
Error 2. You are incorrectly dressed
Or rather, did not pay attention to how you look. Appearance is the first thing that draws the attention of the people at the meeting. Especially if it’s HR Manager. It is believed that we need just 17 seconds to make a first impression on the interlocutor. You can be a great specialist, but the recruiter, who was outraged by your dirty boots and old shirt, would never know and is unlikely to regret.
Importantly, as they go to work where you hope to get. Not all candidates coming for an interview at a company with a dress code, dress the part. But for many recruiters this is important: if the applicant has not attended to the appearance or he did not motivate or even bother to learn about the dress code.
What to do
Going for a job interview, a donation for the time jeans and select clothes in business style. Groom yourself to look neat and well-groomed. Do not use perfume, preferring deodorant with a neutral scent.
Error 3. You are not targeting your resume
Although the HR Manager your resume will be in front of your eyes, you will still be asked to tell about yourself. If the applicant is unable to do this, confuses the names and dates is a fat minus. The question arises, is it true he actually wrote there.
It is unlikely you are the only candidate with whom the recruiter has communicated over the last few days. HR may not remember the content of your resume. But if it’s bad you know — it’s weird.
What to do
Before the interview, review your resume, we will recollect the basic stages of career path. Not so important the legal names of places you worked, how your responsibilities and achievements there. And during the meeting, talking about the experience at each position, list briefly the information from the summary.
Error 4. You know nothing about the company
A candidate who doesn’t bother to find out, what exactly does a potential employer obviously likes to take risks. Not the fact that you are asked what you know about the company. But if it turns out that you know nothing at all, then your choice was not conscious. You are likely desperate for work and are grasping for any job. And it’s certainly not what we want to hear from employers.
What to do
Show your awareness of, interest in and ability to search for information.
On that note, getting acquainted with a potential employer on Craigslist:
- Read the information about how many years has the company, some facts about himself indicates. Please note contact details: office address, office phone and e‑mail. Big companies are using corporate email on your own domain.
- Carefully read the job description in jobs. It should be detailed but not excessive. A competent employer interested in candidates a clear idea what you have to do.
- You can learn more about the corporate culture of the company to ad style. It can be restrained and formal or creative and friendly.
Error 5. You baffled embarrassing questions
The Internet is full of stories about how HR professionals spend real stress interview. And a man who is not ready to interview, can confuse even the standard please tell us about yourself and a simple question:
- Why do you want to work in this company?
- Why did you leave your previous job?
- Why should you take it?
- Where do you see yourself in five years or more?
- What salary do you expect?
What to do
Prepare answers to these common questions and tricky and unexpected look on the Internet. Practice answering in front of the mirror or ask friends to play along with you. Record your answers on video so you can look at yourself from aside, to hear if confident sounds your speech, there are no words‑parasites. Try not to be wordy.
Error 6. You are very loyal
The ideal candidate speaks about the company either good or briefly and neutrally. This indicates that the applicant is not conflict and it will be correct to refer to the employer. If you are ready in the people to tell us what bad people you had to work, it will not cause sympathy. Such criticism says more about your character than it does about those you criticize.
What to do
Answering the question about the reasons for dismissal, do not discuss individual managers and colleagues. It is better to talk about the absence of career growth, failing to disclose their potential, distance from the house.
Even if the terms of work on last place was uniquely awful because of what you and quit talking about it neutrally. For example, if processing was not paid, and the salary was consistently late to say so, without drawing Parallels with slave labor.
Error 7. You don’t feel confident
Stiffness in the interview may reduce your chances to zero, even if your skills and experience meet the position. An insecure person is difficult to show himself as the successful candidate, with whom the company can achieve high results. A job interview can be stressful. And how you react to this stressful situation, can say a lot about you to the employer.
What to do
Before you enter the office of a potential employer, remind yourself, chooses not only the company, but you.
Start preparing for interview and struggle with the uncertainty at the stage of resume creation. Set all that you consider to be your strengths. Suitable training courses and certificates of courses completed if a program relevant the position for which you are applying.
Error 8. You yourself overrated
Trying to impress the interviewer, do not exaggerate the extent of their merit. Applicant that beautifully talks about his incredible achievements in the last place, begs the question: why is such a successful candidate looking for a job?
Often the applicants are disingenuous in the interview, trying to impress the HR. Someone is exaggerating their experience and skills, someone understates age. It’s deadly for the reputation: many things that you currently misleading, it is easy to check with a couple of calls or a surface view of your social networks.
What to do
Let you say the real facts. Talking about their success at the last place of work, mention that you owe including the company and the people with whom worked, — if you really think so. For HR‑Manager is a good signal: the applicant loves working in a team and loyal to the employer.
Error 9. You’re acting weird
And stiffness and excessive swagger can leave a bad impression on your interlocutor. Better not to risk and not to go beyond the polite framework of business communication.
Many job seekers wishing to establish contact with the interviewer, trying to joke, and is rarely appropriate. Some candidates, hoping for their own irresistibility, trying to flirt and flirt with the recruiter is of the opposite sex. And someone even tries to manipulate the Manager leading the interview by using tips from the book on NLP.
What to do
Banal but effective tip: act natural. No exercise in acting, if you are not employed in the theatre: a professional will quickly see through your “cunning” and will not allow themselves to be deceived.
Error 10. You don’t have any issues
At the end of the interview you will ask what you would like to know about jobs and companies. If you have any questions, it may seem that you are very motivated. This means that you do not care, what to do, or you really have no idea where came from.
What to do
Ask universal questions — of course, if you have not received the answers during the interview.
- Why there is a vacancy and what were the strengths of your predecessor?
- What difficulties may be related to the job you are interested in the position?
- What is the typical workday for the position for which you are applying?
- What opportunities for professional growth and development exist in the company?
- Is there something that you need to know about jobs, which was not in its description?