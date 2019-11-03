10 models of cars that are stolen most often
If you are the owner of the Dodge car with a powerful engine, be especially careful to firmly close the door of the car tonight.
According to a recent study conducted by the nonprofit Institute data on casualties on the roads (HLDI), the two big Dodge cars with powerful engines — the Dodge Charger Hemi and Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat — will be stolen in the USA are more likely than any other vehicle, says Money Talks News.
The number of insurance cases of vehicle theft associated with these models, more than 5 times higher than the average for all models 2016-2018. This also applies to the luxury sedan Infiniti Q50.
According to HLDI, large and luxury car is not always the best choice if you don’t want to steal it.
Here are the top 10 most frequently stolen cars and their categories:
- Dodge Charger Hemi (big four-door car)
- Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat (large two-door car)
- Infiniti Q50, a four-door (car luxury medium size)
- Infiniti QX80 (large crossover class)
- GMC Sierra 1500, cab (large four-door pickup)
- Dodge Challenger (big two-door car)
- Nissan Maxima (the four-car of medium size)
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500, cab (large four-door pickup)
- Chrysler 300 all-wheel drive (a large four-door car)
- Mercedes-Benz S-Class four-door, long wheelbase and all-wheel drive (very big car luxury)
Moreover, two models of the Dodge Challenger hit the HLDI list, but Challenger is also included in the recent rating iSeeCars.com being among 14 of the most lethal cars to drive or travel.
“The model that are most likely to be stolen tend to be powerful, expensive, or have a body type pickup, but the hijacking is also a crime that can be prevented. More reliable protection of vehicles is the best way to solve the problem,” said Matt Moore, senior Vice President of HLDI.
When compiling your list of HLDI studied, how many applications for insurance payment for the reason of deportation was filed for the year in the insured vehicle. The researchers also focused on the theft of the vehicle as a whole, separating such thefts from claims in respect of stolen vehicle parts, or items taken from the vehicle.