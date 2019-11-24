10 most beautiful national parks in the USA according to those who visited them all
From national summits to sand dunes national Park has plenty to offer visitors. Two photographer-traveler Renee and Matthew Chanel spent 7 months on a tour of all the national parks of the United States and decided to share their experiences, highlighting 10 of the most beautiful of them.
During an interview with Travel + Leisure both travellers rate their favourite parks on the basis of the proposed facilities, trails, landscapes, photography, transportation and the presence of crowds of people. Here are the results in descending order.
National Park, Grant Teton, Wyoming
This Park was chosen because of its stunning scenery, amazing wildlife and the proximity to Jackson. Hanely said that one of the most memorable moments in their journey — to see from his camp that, as the sunrise illuminates the mountains.
National Park Kenai fjords, Alaska
The first of several parks of Alaska in this case, it is known for its incredible glacial landscape. Compared to other parks in the state, Kenai fjords relatively affordable — the fjords can be explored by boat, aircraft or on foot. Even in mid-summer, the pair felt as if she were alone in the wilderness, exploring this Park.
National Park and preserve Rangel-St Elias, Alaska
This national Park is the largest in the United States, and its vast size means that there are a lot of natural beauty. Although some parts of the Park can only be reached by plane or on foot, you can still enter the territory by car to explore more accessible areas. Hanely said that the flight to the Park and observation of glaciers has been one of the most memorable highlights of their trip.
National Park and preserve Denali, Alaska
Huge mountains and grizzly bears are what you will find in this stunning Park. In a national Park and preserve Denali is the highest mountain peak in North America, which in itself is impressive, but wild nature, which you can see during your visit, make this Park a must for animal lovers. Hanely described the Park as “an African Safari in Alaska.”
National Park mount Rainier, Washington
Despite the summer crowds, Hanely said national Park mount Rainier among their favorites because of its outstanding beauty. Photographers have described it as “one of the most magical places in the world” at that time, when in bloom all the flowers of the field. Professional advice: avoid crowds at the most popular viewing points of the Park, going on a journey in the peak summer season.
Yosemite national Park, California
Pair appreciated another classic, loved by many Park as No. 6 in its squeak. Yosemite is famous for its incredible landscapes Sequoyah ancient trees and giant granite rocks. Photographers are advised to get away from the crowded people of the valley and enjoy a scenic walk or hike on one of the less visited trails of the Park.
National preserve glacier Bay, Alaska
In this national Park you will marvel at the impressive glaciers of Alaska. You can visit the national Park and reserve and glacier Bay by boat to explore its famous glaciers and spectacular rugged coastline, or explore the area on foot.
Glacier national Park, Montana
Not to be confused with the previous Park in the list. This national Park in Montana offers a completely unique experience. Relegating him to 8th place in the list of the best national parks, Hanely note that the Park has always been one of their favorites. Due to its Northern location and extreme climate, this Park is ideal for visiting between may to September when it is fully open to visitors. Travel the famous road to the sun, to enjoy the scenery and keep your eyes peeled for bears and mountain goats!
Katmai national preserve, Alaska
Katmai is a huge national Park with incredible landscapes, but its main attraction are the brown bears. The Park has a protected observation deck, so visitors can safely watch the bears catch salmon on top of Brooks falls. This unique experience is mandatory for pet lovers.
National Park lake Clark, Alaska
Completes the list of the 10 best national parks according to the family of Hanlow national Park and preserve lake Clark. The couple says they would put him in the list above, whether the Park was more accessible, but keep in mind that the remote location of the Park is part of its charm.
Among the candidates in the favorites list of Hanlow were also Olympic national Park national Park Bryce Canyon national Park great smoky mountains national Park kings Canyon national Park rocky mountain. The pair notes that each Park certainly worthy of a visit, and the best Park is, quite possibly, one that is closer.