10 most common mistakes when applying for a green card
Every year over a million people apply for a green card in the United States. This is very important for all families, and for many it is the first step towards American citizenship. Often, the documents submitted in the Service of citizenship and US immigration services (USCIS) contain errors on the part of applicants. Because of them, the consideration of the issuance of a green card may be delayed or even lead to failure.
Website Simple Citizen have analyzed the most common reasons why documents for a green card may not be accepted. ForumDaily published a translation of this article.
1. You have not filed all required forms
Possible loss of time: 6 months to 2 years
Possible loss of money: $500
The application for a green card is not the only form that you fill out and submit the governmental authority of the United States. It is not so simple. The application for a green card is a complicated “web” of 8-12 different government forms, plus additional documents. Together they make application for a green card. You can file a petition for reclassification to a relative who is already in the United States or to fill out an application for a green card for a spouse or parent living in another country. In any case, you will have to submit several forms to eventually obtain a green card.
If you don’t file some kind of form, it is guaranteed to create a delay in the consideration of the application. In some cases, for example, submit all required forms to government on the United States simultaneously. This is called a simultaneous submission, and it helps to reduce the duration of process for years. Therefore, it is important to make sure you didn’t leave out a single form, otherwise you will lose valuable time.
2. The documents are not translated into English
Possible loss of time: 6 months
When applying for a green card you take a lot of additional paperwork proving your identity. This birth certificate, marriage certificate, driver’s license, passport, visas, Bank accounts, etc. If you are not from an English speaking country, the documents must be translated into English. If you do not translate documents or to certify a translation, it may delay consideration of the application to six months.
3. The lack of signatures on forms
Possible loss of time: 6 months
Possible loss of money: $50-100
All the effort of ideal forms, will be in vain if you have not signed them, and exactly where needed. This is important: make sure you have SIGNED ALL the FORMS. Also make sure that you correctly understand who needs to sign what form. In some places the recipient signs a green card, he’s “beneficiary” or “applicant”. In other cases, signed by the one who is sponsoring the beneficiary for a green card, also known as “the petitioner” or “applicant” on separate forms. This is difficult to understand, but if you do not understand at all, then USCIS will automatically deny the request. Take a few minutes to re-check everything before sending the documents to the American government.
4. Wrong payment of fee for filing of forms
Possible loss of time: 2-4 months
Many people improperly pay government fees for the processing of applications for a green card. On each form USCIS spelled out instructions, how much to pay for the processing of this form or application. For application for a green card be prepared to pay more than $1 000 at the expense of the American government. If you pay $100-300 — this indicates some kind of error. USCIS will return your application along with the invoice for the correct amount, and you will automatically be moved to the end of the queue, which can not fail to disappoint.
5. You missed important deadlines
Possible loss of time: 6 months
Other possible consequences: Refusal acceptance of the application
After your arrival in the United States and start your application process for a green card, the clock starts the countdown on several important deadlines that you need to know. Don’t forget about the expiration date of your visa, the date of processing the application, the date of the interview and, finally, the deadline to update 2 years later. If you miss these dates, your application may be rejected. The us government is very strict about the deadlines, and assumes that if man do not perform, he does not want to obtain a legal residence permit. Make sure you understand the deadlines for application, how and where you will need to be at this time not to miss an important meeting and get a green card.
6. Accidental submission of false information
Possible loss of time: 6 months — 1 year
Other possible consequences: a LIFETIME BAN ON ENTRY TO USA
Incorrectly entered personal data, even if it was an accident, can be deemed as the filing of false information in the questionnaire. If the US government suspects you of it, you DEFINITELY will prohibit the entry and may be forced to leave the United States forever. Always have on hand all the dates, places, data on convictions and other important details when completing forms. So you will avoid errors in their own data and the subsequent ban on entering the United States.
7. You fell into the hands of fraudsters
Possible loss of time: 6 months — 2 years
Possible loss of money: $500-5000 and more
Every year thousands of people attempt to benefit from immigrants. One example notaries. The most important thing to remember in the process of applying for a green card, is “if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is not true”. Stay away from websites that ask for credit card number and do not give guarantees. Do not communicate with troubled lawyers who demand payment before you will understand in your business. Do most of the work yourself, before speaking in confidence to go to someone asking for help with her immigration papers. If you make a mistake and will get in touch with scammers, we may lose the chance to receive a residence permit forever.
8. You do not get the desired assistance
Possible loss of time: 6 months
If you’re trying to do something very difficult without outside help, there is a high probability that you’re wrong. When you learn to play chess, mistakes are good, you will grow up and will avoid them in the next game. But immigration is not a game; here errors are expensive. Don’t waste valuable time and money trying to do it yourself. Filling out immigration documents fear even those who are fluent in English. There are many organizations and resources that can help you with the process. Use them to avoid mistakes. Each year, USCIS rejects more than 100,000 applications due to errors that could have been avoided. Getting the right help, you can easily avoid these mistakes and save a lot of months or even years of waiting. Do not ask for help can be one of the most expensive mistakes.
9. You are not eligible for submission
Possible loss of time: 6 months
If you apply for a green card, but do not meet the requirements, you will be denied. It’s simple, but sometimes difficult to understand how and when to go. If you apply for a green card too early, too late or something like that, you will lose many months of valuable time. USCIS has developed special tools which will help you to understand. Even if you did everything yourself, it is sometimes useful to consult with an immigration attorney to make sure that you haven’t missed anything important.
10. Problems with the financial requirements
Possible loss of time: 2-4 months
When applying for a green card you need to have a financial sponsor. This person submits a form I-864, letter of support. To the financial sponsor presented several demands: it must be a U.S. citizen, reside in the United States and his income must meet the requirements of form I-864Р, which established a living wage to provide letters of guarantee.
If your sponsor earns enough, he may invite the other person to act as a co-sponsor if their income meets the requirements of the U.S. government. But if you add another person as sponsor, the revenue requirement also increase. Generally, in connection with the form I-864, you can make some mistakes, so it is very important that you carefully read the requirements for this document.
This list is far from complete. When applying for a green card possible assumption by the applicant and other errors. But if you give this issue enough time and carefully go through all the stages, problems should not arise. It’s a fun part of your life, and let it pass easily and without stress.