10 most dangerous types of fraud in the United States and how to protect yourself
In 2018 most of the frauds were recorded in employment, according to the Bureau for improving business practice. Based on information provided by the press-Secretary of the Bureau Katherine Hutt, edition of Fox News has compiled a list of 10 of the most dangerous types of fraud occurring in the United States, and also gave tips on how to protect yourself from them.
1. Fraud in the labor market
In 2018 it is the most common type of fraud. If you are applying for work, make sure to use the company’s official website. Do not click on links vacancies that come in emails or social media messages. This kind of fraud is dangerous because the victim shares all personal data: address, data about the day of birth, social security number and Bank account.
This type of fraud is also used to cover up the fraud associated with fake accounts.
“You will take to work. Will pay the first salary. And then you will be asked to use some of the money for other purposes, such as purchases of equipment or payment of a fee. Then it turns out that you got fake account,” says Hutt.
2. Online purchase
Fraudsters often forge official sites of companies. The consumer opens the website, thinking I came to the site of the shop, but instead buying a cheap fake or even not receiving the goods.
“The best way to prevent fraud on the Internet — it’s good to study everything and understand who you are buying from. Do some research, especially if you buy on this site for the first time. Be careful when clicking on links. And pay attention to things that sound too good to be true,” said Hutt.
3. Fake checks/money transfers
You sell the car, bed or some other large item on Craigslist. The buyer sends you a check exceeding the amount on which you both agreed. He later apologizes and asks to return the difference. You sent money a few days later learn that the original check was fake, and you have not sent money.
“Crediting to the account of check or money order may sometimes take from ten days to two weeks. It is therefore very important if you find yourself in such a situation, nothing to send until you verify that the payment actually came. Otherwise, you will need to cover these costs. You will have to pay for any overdraft, which will be on your account,” — said the expert.
4. Home improvement
At your door, knocking a man who says he works at a construction site near you. He says that he left the goods for the house, which he was not useful, and he’s willing to sell them to you at a bargain price. You pay a Deposit. He says he’ll be back with the goods, but does not come any more.
Hutt says that a small study of the situation can save you from headaches.
“When you do home improvement, do you want to make sure that the person doing the repair, has the proper license, proper education and the necessary permissions,” she says.
5. Advance loans
In the case of a loan with a down payment, the lender approves your credit and then asks you to pay a fee before you receive money.
“Usually it’s illegal. Every time someone wants to take your money before they give you the money, it is almost always a signal that it’s a Scam,” says Hutt.
6. Romantic fraud
Romantic Scam hunt for people’s emotions. Fraudsters are turning to unsuspecting people on Dating sites and social networks and quickly develop something that looks like a real relationship.
“The biggest difference with these relations is that you never meet your romantic partner. Is one of the two. They are abroad and their passport or purse stolen. Then they ask you to send them money,” explains Hutt.
Sometimes scammers may be asked to collect and transfer money for them.
“They say they get money from some other source, and they need to be picked up and then transferred them. In fact, it is money laundering. They use you as a money mule, to reduce the possibility of tracking the money. If you suspect that something is wrong but doing it anyway, then you can prosecute,” says Hutt.
7. Fraud under the guise of technical support
Thieves masquerading as Apple, Google or Microsoft, we can notify you via a popup or email that something is wrong with your computer. Scammers may also impersonate the HR Department or IT Department of your employer. Sent you the letters they are trying to get you to click the link or subscribe to something.
If you suspect fraud, the Hutt recommends that you contact your ISP helpdesk or to your employer of who you exactly are known as correct.
“They are often asked to pay for the repairs or maintenance contract. In some worse cases, they load your computer with malware which basically locks your computer, and then hold it for ransom from the owner. It’s called extortion. They say that if you don’t pay a certain amount, they will delete all your files,” says Hutt.
8. Investment Scam
Investment scammers pretending to work in a well-known financial company. Once they make friendship with you, they tell you about the investments that you just can’t miss.
“They’re trying to force you to make a decision before you have time to think or consult with a family member, friend or financial Advisor. Before you agree, check investment. Check out who asks you to invest. The desired information can be found, for example, FINRA, the regulatory body of the financial industry,” said the Hutt.
9. Fraud travel
If it sounds too good to be true, it most likely isn’t true. Scammers will try to sell you an all-inclusive package, a hotel, a resort or a cruise vacation at the best price.
“If the price is significantly lower than on other sites, you should definitely conduct a research before you click “Yes” and give anyone information about your credit card” — said the expert.
10. Fraud under the guise of government grants
The government will give you grant money if you have not applied for them. If you received an email or phone call stating that you are eligible for a grant from the state institution, the Hutt says it’s most likely a Scam.
“Easy to fake a program similar to the one you’ve heard before. In the case of state grants, we see fraudsters is watching the news. You should be aware of any programmes that have recently been covered in the news,” says Hutt.