10 most destructive riots in U.S. history
US history is a history of protests, riots and pogroms. The reasons were many, from the obvious related to racism or Economics to the absurd, which began with the wearing of straw hats. But anyway, this activity was and remains one of the levers that society uses to demonstrate his dissatisfaction. Even if no long-term results are usually not fixed. Shazoo wrote about this.
However, against the background of what is happening, why not recall the ten most destructive riots in U.S. history. Just once again to remind myself that with all the technological advances, people almost do not change.
Riot in new York (1863)
In 1863, citizens were encouraged to participate in the civil war. However, there was a loophole — if you pay $300 you could avoid the army. Today, the amount is equivalent to about $5000, so the majority of poor and working class could not afford mercy. Dissatisfaction with the situation led to unrest, but soon the members began attacking blacks — many of them were lynched in the streets, and their houses destroyed. President Abraham Lincoln sent the police to restore order in the city and on the fourth day the situation was stable. It is still unknown how many people were killed — the numbers range from 120 to 2000 killed. The damage estimate from $1 million to $5 million, which for the time was huge money.
A riot in Seattle (1999)
The WTO conference was scheduled in Seattle on November 30. According to some estimates, about 40 thousand anti-globalization activists came to oppose the meeting. They blocked the road and did not allow delegates to get to the Fairgrounds. Police responded with tear gas, pepper gas and rubber bullets. In total were arrested about 600 people. Damage was estimated at$20 million.
Riot in new York (1977)
On the evening of 13 July 1977, new York lost the light. It was not the first such case, but in the past were no serious incidents happened. But in 1977 things went in the opposite direction. Damage from the riots was estimated at $300 million. More than 1,600 stores were looted. Happened more than 1000 fires. More than 3,700 people were arrested.
A riot in Cincinnati (2001)
After the murder of 19-year-old Timothy Thomas by police, hundreds of people took to the streets. On the third night of riots, the mayor imposed a curfew, after which the crowd dispersed, though the reason was an unexpected factor — rain. The total damage was estimated at $3.6 million.
The riot in Detroit (1967)
In the early morning July 23, 1967, the police raided a speakeasy. Rumors of police brutality quickly spread through the neighborhood, so the streets started to gather a crowd. At 05:00 the bottle threw the window of the police car, causing an aggressive reaction. By 15:00 the same day more than 400 police officers tried to restore order, faced a barrage of bottles and stones. Even firefighters that respond to fire, steel attacks. Damage was estimated from $40 to $80 million.
The riot in Chicago (1968)
When April 4, 1968 was assassinated Martin Luther king Jr. riots broke out in more than 100 major cities in the United States. One of them was Chicago, where 28 districts have been subjected to looting and arson. The mayor of the city mobilized more than 10 thousand police officers and imposed a curfew for all under the age of 21.
The riot in watts (1965)
The riots in Los Angeles at that time were the worst in the city’s history. This district was known for large African-American communities with low income. Many of the residents believed that in addition to unemployment, poverty and racism, they have also become a victim of police brutality. These thoughts fueled the negativity that escalated into a riot. It all began on August 11 when police stopped a drunk driver, and a small crowd collected to watch what was happening, began to throw stones. The situation lasted six days. Killing 34 people. Damage estimated at $40 million the Worst riots happened in 1992.
A riot in the prison of Oklahoma (1973)
One of the worst prison riots in American history happened in state prison in Oklahoma on July 27, 1973. Too more the number of prisoners and inadequate number of guards led to the attack in the prison canteen. The prisoners took hostage 21 people, but soon began to attack each other. Five hours later the fire started. Authorities put the prison under control until 3 August. The damage amounted to more than $20 million.
Rebellion in Newark (1967)
Riots in the largest city of the state of new Jersey began with the hearing. 12 Jul two white police officers stopped African-American driver for wrong overtaking. The rumor was that the cops killed the driver that was a lie, but the resulting riot lasted for six days, resulted in 26 deaths and damage at $10 million.
The rebellion in Los Angeles (1992)
In 1991, four police officers Los Angelea severely beat Rodney king — a black driver after a chase. The incident was filmed on camera and shown on TV during the year. The cruelty was so apparent that people had no doubt in punishment for the officers. But on 29 April 1992, they were all acquitted. Thousands reacted to the verdict of aggression, attacks, robbery and arson. In the result, 53 people died, thousands were wounded. The riots continued for four days until the national guard arrived in town. By the highest estimates, the damage amounted to more than a billion dollars, becoming the most destructive riot in U.S. history.
bookmark