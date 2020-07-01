10 most famous monuments in the United States
While some monuments in the United States intense controversy — ForumDaily wrote about how protesters in the United States initiate a “monumental” we decided to recall the most iconic of them. Smarter Travel recalls 10 iconic monuments in the United States.
1. “The gates to the West”, St. Louis (Gateway Arch)
The legendary arch of St. Louis called the “gateway to the West”, stands 630 feet (192 meters). This monument taller than the Washington monument and the Statue of Liberty — National Park Gateway Arch. If you are not afraid of heights, you can take the lift to the top of the arch with an overview of up to 30 miles (almost 50 km) on a clear day, and see from the bird’s eye view of the Mississippi river and St. Louis.
2. The Statue Of Liberty, New York (Statue Of Liberty)
The statue of Liberty, the official national Monument was established in 1886 to commemorate the end of the Civil war and the abolition of slavery (broken shackles lie at the statue’s feet). But for millions of immigrants arriving in the United States at the turn of the 20th century, the statue will symbolize hope and new beginnings in America. The statue of Liberty, huge and welcoming, located above the station for processing immigrants at Ellis island, became a symbol of immigration of the United States. In 1903 on a plaque at the base of the statue were engraved the poem by Emma Lazarus “the New colossus”, which contains the famous lines: “give me from the depths of His bottomless rogue people scored your, Send me an outcast, the homeless, and I’m a candle at the Golden door!””.
3. Washington monument, Washington, D.C. (Washington Monument)
Washington, D.C., filled with important monuments, including here is the Lincoln memorial, the Grave of the Unknown soldier, the Jefferson memorial and the new national memorial to Martin Luther king, Jr. (just to name a few!). But the Washington monument is in the shape of obelisk, which the U.S. national Park Service calls “the most prominent structure in Washington, D.C.”, is the most emblematic. Built in 1884 in memory of George Washington, the monument has a height of over 555 feet (170 meters) and offers views to distance over 30 miles (50 km).
4. Mount Rushmore, South Dakota (Mount Rushmore)
Three million people annually in the black hills, South Dakota to see the huge monuments of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt. It took 400 workers 14 years to implement them in the granite with a height of about 60 feet (18 meters). Along with the contemplation of the amazing mountain sculpture, visitors to mount Rushmore can wear Hiking boots and rock climbing, and wildlife observation (in the area more than 200 mountain goats) in the surrounding Black hills.
5. The sculpture “Cloud gate”, Chicago (‘Cloud Gate’ Sculpture)
Reflective sculpture in Chicago’s Millenium Park is the newest monument in this list. Shortly after its creation in 2004, the stainless steel sculpture in the shape of a Bob, which reflects the skyline and has become an icon of Chicago. According to Budget Travel, “Cloud gate” are “shiny Central part of the amusement Park AT & T Plaza in Millennium Park” and one of the most photographed places on earth.
6. The monument on the hill bunker hill, Boston (Bunker Hill Monument)
Like the Washington monument, the monument is the bunker hill obelisk is a skyscraper, although at a height of 221 feet (67 meters) it is less than half the height of his “rival” from the capital. A monument marks the place where began the American revolution in 1775. Battle of bunker hill in Charlestown (near Boston) was the first major battle in the war for the independence of the United States. In the Museum in front of the monument presents artifacts of battle, such as an authentic cannon ball and other weapons of war for independence. To obtain a complete picture of American history, being in Boston, follow the Freedom trail stretching for two and a half miles, which includes 16 historically significant sights, including the monument of bunker hill.
7. War memorial the marine corps of the United States, Arlington (United States Marine Corps War Memorial)
One of the most famous images of world war II marked in bronze on the Memorial Boulevard of George Washington in Arlington, Virginia. War memorial the marine corps of the United States, built in honor of those killed in the service of the Marines, was modeled on a famous photograph taken during the battle of Iwo Jima in the volcano Islands of Japan. The statue depicts a group of Marines raising the U.S. flag on mount Suribachi, and on the basis of the memorial inscription: “Extraordinary valor was a common virtue.” Visit him on Tuesday in the summer and will be on time parade at sunset.
8. Liberty Bell, Philadelphia (Liberty Bell)
The Liberty bell is a national symbol of freedom and a symbol of Philadelphia, his hometown. Initially the bell was rung in front of the authorities of Pennsylvania, before deeply cracked in the early 19th century. When the inscription on the bell “Proclaim liberty throughout the Land to all its inhabitants” attracted the attention of abolitionists in the 1830-ies, the instrument was transformed into an icon of freedom for the slaves. After the civil war, the Liberty Bell spent several decades traveling around the country, before coming to Philadelphia.
9. The memorial of the battleship Arizona (USS Arizona Memorial), pearl Harbor
The memorial of the battleship Arizona, a national monument, is located on the stretch of water where the ship sank in pearl Harbor, Honolulu. The memorial honors those who died in the attacks on pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941 — “a day that will go down in history as a symbol of shame,” said Franklin D. Roosevelt. One of the unique features of the memorial: here the survivors during the attack, the volunteers share their stories with the public.
10. The Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco (Golden Gate Bridge)
The bridge may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think about the monuments, but the Golden Gate bridge is not just a functional road, but a beautiful, iconic structure. Orange suspension bridge in the art Deco style had the longest span in the world when it was completed in 1937. Although the bridge is not the longest in the world, it still remains a monument to American innovation. American society of civil engineers considers it one of the seven wonders of the modern world.
