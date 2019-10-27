10 most miserable cities in the US
The United States regularly are among the richest countries, among the countries with high level of welfare and so on. However, in the U.S. there are also cities where the population is faced with poverty and disadvantage.
Experts BusinessInsider analyzed the standard of living in different U.S. cities and ranked the most miserable cities in America. The translation of the text prepared by the portal “Vesti”.
To do this, they took into account parameters such as the proportion of the working population, change in population, average household income, proportion of population without access to health care, the average time that people spend on the road to work and back, as well as the population that lives for black poverty.
Below we will focus on the 10 most miserable cities of America.
10. Huntington Park, CA
In Huntington Park live 58 thousand inhabitants. 63% of the population work. 28% of the population live below the poverty line.
The average time it takes to get to work – 31 minutes.
Publication of the Los Angeles Times calls Huntington Park a “Paradise for the working class,” where low-cost housing, but the high level of poverty means that many cannot even afford such cheap housing.
97% of the population has Hispanic roots. A significant proportion of this population lives here illegally, has no right to vote, which leads to low level of political involvement.
9. Warren, Ohio
In Warren, home to 38 million people. From 2010 to 2018. the city’s population fell by 7.7%.
Half of the population have jobs, two-thirds live below the poverty line.
The city’s economy can not be called prosperous. Not helped by the fact that the company General Motors in 2018 has announced its plans to build a factory near the town, which would mean the increase in the number of jobs in the area.
In addition, there is a very high percentage of the population who don’t have food.
8. Camden, New Jersey
In Camden there were 74 thousand inhabitants. In the period from 2010 to 2018, the population in the city decreased by 4%.
Almost 57% of the population have jobs. 37% live below the poverty line.
The average income of households in the city -$26 105, which is the lowest indicator among all cities included in the ranking.
Previously it was an industrial city, but from the 1950s to the 1970s, the city’s industry was in decline.
The city has a high crime rate, it is one of the most dangerous cities in the country.
7. Flint, Mi
In flint, home of 96 thousand inhabitants. In the period from 2010 to 2018, the population decreased by 6%.
Work is a little more than half the population of the city. 41% live below the poverty line. This is the highest percentage among all cities included in the ranking.
The city was faced with a decline in industry. In 1990, General Motors shut down production in the city, which led to a sharp increase in unemployment.
Flint is also known that as of 2014, the city is in a state of crisis over water. The fact that some of the inhabitants of the city were poisoned, due to the fact that water was found a lead.
In the city of almost 20 thousand abandoned properties, a high crime rate and drug problem.
6. Pine Bluff, Arkansas
In pine Bluff live 42 thousand inhabitants. In the period from 2010 to 2018, the population has decreased by almost 14%.
This is the highest rate among all cities caught up in the rankings.
52% of the population have jobs, 30% live below the poverty line.
In the period from 2016 to 2017, the city’s residents lost almost 3 million jobs.
In 2019, the situation deteriorated further, after the Arkansas river flooded the city.
5. Newark, New Jersey
Newark is home to 282 thousand. 62% of the population have jobs, 28% of residents live below the poverty line.
Average time spent on the way to work, 35 minutes.
As in flint, in Newark there are problems with the poisoning of water and thus water supplies.
The city is faced with the problem of race relations that led to violent clashes in 1967, and currently the town has a high crime rate.
4. Passaic, New Jersey
The city is home to 70 thousand inhabitants. 58% of the population have jobs. A third of the population lives below the poverty line.
The city has problems with drugs, violence, and crime.
3. Detroit
Detroit is home to 672 thousand. In the period from 2010 to 2018. the city’s population decreased by 6%.
54% of the population have jobs, 38% live below the poverty line.
Average household income — $27 838.
Early in the history of the city has there was a period when the population declined sharply.
It happened in the period from 1950 to 1980, when 600 thousand people left the city in connection with the decline of industry.
Now in the city 43 thousand abandoned properties. In addition, Detroit is one of the most dangerous cities in the country due to the high level of crime.
2. Port Arthur, TX
Port Arthur is a city surrounded by oil refineries.
It is home to 55 million inhabitants. 53% of the population have jobs, 30% live below the poverty line.
The city suffered from hurricanes in 2005, 2008 and 2017.
The last hurricane “Harvey” brought losses in the amount of $1.3 billion.
Authorities fear that if the people will continue to leave the city, then the population will drop to less than 50 thousand people, which would deprive the city of Federal grants.
1. Gary, Indiana
In Gary, home to 75 thousand people. In the period from 2010 to 2018, the population decreased by 6%.
Slightly more than half of the population has a job. 36% live below the poverty line.
The poorest city in the United States was once a major industrial center, but since then much has changed.
Currently, 84% of the population of Gary is African American. The city has a high crime rate, problems with drugs and violence.
However, the authorities have plans to update the city, including the sale of abandoned real estate for $1.