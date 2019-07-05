10 most polluted places in the apartment
Even in the cleanest apartment there are places that are a real breeding ground for bacteria. It is believed that there are two sterile places around the world is operating and kitchen. But with the latter it is extremely difficult to argue. It is here that we counted the largest number of bacteria.
Kitchen sink
American researchers have found that the surfaces of kitchen sinks accumulate the following bacteria E. coli, Listeria, Salmonella. That is why it is not recommended to store fruits, vegetables and other food that needs to be washed before use.
Sponge for washing dishes
This is one of the dirtiest places in the kitchen, and, respectively, and the apartment is a sponge for washing dishes. It collects bacteria, mold and other microorganisms. Sometimes it is believed that the boiling of sponges helps to solve the problem. Ideally, however, it just needs to be changed every week.
Shower curtains
Bathroom is also considered one of the dirtiest places in the apartment. The fact is that fungi and bacteria love water and thrive in such an environment is much harder. Even the seemingly purest soap dishes and other items from the bathroom can be a real breeding ground for bacteria. Are also very dirty shower curtain, floor mats, cranes. They rarely wash, they often remain damp, massing all the more harmful microorganisms.
Cutting boards
Probably everyone has heard that cutting boards should be designed for specific products, for example, strictly for meat, only vegetables, only bread. All this is because bacteria with different products can build up with the notches and get to the other. Moreover, they very often keep the shell, which contributes to the penetration of dirt. Ideally it needs to be changed every three months.
Refrigerator
That’s certainly one of the most dirty places, especially if you wash it once every six months. Bacteria piling up on vegetables, fruits, eggs, meat and then moves on refrigerator shelves. It has to be washed as often as possible.
Remote
The TV remote and other equipment is also one of the dirtiest items in the apartment. Bacteria it come from our hands. A gadget might seem clean, but actually it is not. On the surface of the panels hides a lot of dangers.
Keyboard
This part of everyday life in the apartment also not is crystal clear. It accumulates as many germs as you can go. But if you wipe it every day with antibacterial wipes, the problem will be solved.
Knobs and switches
That’s really what none of us never pay attention to the apartment’s door, window, furniture handles as well as switches. They are almost never washed, but touch them every day, when you need something open or turn on. And the microorganisms in them can live for years, breed and threaten the tenants. Therefore, it is advisable to clean them at least twice a month.
Stand for knives
When you have just washed the knife, as a rule, immediately it put in a special stand. Wet the item provokes the growth of bacteria and mold in a dark and warm place. That is why it is important to wash the stand with a weak solution of water and household bleach, and the knives are always dry.
Furniture
Allergenic fungi and dust mites live in many different areas of our apartments. One of their favorite places, and therefore, the most dirty is the furniture. Even if you once a week vacuuming and do wet cleaning, such measures may not be enough to get rid of pests and prevent their occurrence.
Medikforum