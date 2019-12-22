10 most popular US attractions
The United States is rich in tourist attractions. See all — quite a feat, but to make it very difficult. Fortunately, TripAdvisor has prioritized specially for you. A travel website has selected the 10 best tourist attractions USA, things to see — and published a compilation edition of USA Today.
1. The Statue Of Liberty
The statue of Liberty was originally a gift of friendship from France in the 1880’s, is a symbolic representation of democracy. To visit this attraction, you can buy a ticket from Statue Cruises, which includes entrance to the new Museum of the statue of Liberty opened in may.
TripAdvisor recommends that you purchase tickets for “Early access for small groups at Ellis island”.
2. French quarter
New Orleans is known for many amazing things, including the carnival of Mardi Gras and its French quarter is the second most popular direction for TripAdvisor in the United States. The French quarter is full of night life, delicious food and history.
TripAdvisor offers you to make “obscene historical walking tour”, which includes a burlesque show. And for those looking for something a little more reserved, a small group walking tour that ends at Café du Monde, famous for its donuts, beignets.
3. The observation deck Skydeck Chicago at Willis tower
Have you ever seen the city from 103 floors? In the Willis tower in Chicago tourists can stand on ledges that allow them to look down at 1353 feet (412 meters) to the Chicago river and Wacker Drive.
TripAdvisor says visitors can make their visit to the Willis tower even more fun by ordering a “Willis Tower Skydeck Dinner”, which provides exclusive access to the Skydeck after its closure to the public along with a dinner with pizza in deep fat.
4. The Golden Gate Bridge
What says San Francisco more than the Golden Gate bridge? Not surprisingly, the bridge, which connects San Francisco with Northern California counties, made the list of TripAdvisor.
To visit the bridge is 4200 feet (1280 meters — the height of a 65 story building), TripAdvisor recommends that you book a tour bus to 20 of the most popular attractions in the city. You can also enjoy a sunset cruise on a catamaran in the Bay of San Francisco.
5. The white house
The U.S. capital is home to many popular tourist attractions, including the Washington monument, but only one of them was in the top 10 list of TripAdvisor for 2019: the White house.
TripAdvisor recommends two tours in Washington, D.C., to see the house and the President’s office: one during the day and one at night (“Tour to the electric car in the light of the moon”).
To take a tour of the White house itself, visitors can submit requests to your member of Congress, according to the national Park Service.
6. The Hoover Dam
According to TripAdvisor, the Hoover dam, near boulder city and formerly known as “boulder Dam” is well worth a visit when you arrive in Nevada.
But a travel website recommends another way to see this landmark from the sky.
TripAdvisor offers to take a tour of the Hoover dam and the Grand Canyon by helicopter, which also offers views of lake Mead.
For those who are not interested in an air experience, TripAdvisor recommends “Mini-tour Mini Hoover Dam”.
7. National memorial and Museum of 9/11
By purchasing a ticket, visitors can take a self-guided tour of the Museum which shows the history of 9/11, honor the memory 2 983 people who were killed and those who tried to help.
8. The Museum of sea, air and space “Intrepid”
Next in the list of must-see new York is the Museum of sea, air and space “Intrepid”. Previously, he served as an aircraft carrier, and then became a national historic landmark. At the Museum guests can learn about its history, services and the science surrounding it by viewing original artifacts and much more.
TripAdvisor offers an excursion with a guide around the Museum.
9. The Hollywood walk of fame
Los Angeles is home to the famous footpaths where stars gain immortality on the walk of fame in Hollywood.
TripAdvisor proposes to consider the walk of fame as part of the 7.5-hour tour of the city, by local residents of Los Angeles. Or if you are looking for something more luxurious, choose “tour of the city and celebrity homes”.
10. The Empire State Building
The Empire state building, which recently underwent a facelift worth $ 165 million, supplements the list of TripAdvisor. Now, his visit did not turn and look, and an interesting experience. When guests pass through the building, they learn of his location in the town, its history and cultural influence.
TripAdvisor offers to book ticket “Day and night” to see the city from the 86 th floor at different times at the same price.