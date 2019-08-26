10 most promising films at TIFF 2019 (PHOTO)

The main contenders TIFF 2019 already made a lot of noise. And one thing is certain: this year’s international Toronto film festival (TIFF) will demonstrate some of the loudest films of the year.

Here is a list of the most discussed movies:

Joker (Joker)

This version of the story makes the look of the iconic villain is more like the hero of the film Taxi driver than a cartoon character. Joaquin Phoenix as sociopath Arthur Flex was the most inspired choice. The film looks even more deep and dark than Nolan and Ledger. The characters reflect the ills of society through an unwavering eye.

Rabbit Jojo (Jojo Rabbit)

This story is dizzy with anticipation – this is a story about a child who is going to help a young girl, but must first seek advice from your imaginary friend, Hitler. With Sam Rockwell, Scarlett Johansson, rebel Wilson, this black Comedy can be very sharp.

How to build a girl (How To Build A Girl)

Director the Coca Gedroyc if he was making a reference to the film “Almost famous.” With Chris O’dowd, Emma Thompson and paddy Considine this quirky film about coming of age again strengthens Feldstein as one of the most talented Actresses of her generation.

Strippers (Hustlers)

Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Cardi B, Keke Palmer and Julia Stiles star in this film about the exotic dancers who perebirayut their clients on wall Street and deprive them of more than their dignity. Movies fun and exciting.

To get knives (Knives Out)

Director Rian Johnson at TIFF not new, he was here in 2005 and 2012. Daniel Craig, Toni Collette, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, don Johnson, Michael Shannon and Lakit Stanfield are key actors – and it seems an absolute gem.

Laundry (The Laundromat)

Remember how Steven Soderbergh said he’s retiring? Well, the good news – he lied. And has teamed up with Meryl Streep, Gary Oldman as viad, Sharon stone, Jeffrey Wright and Antonio Banderas. So you have a film which you can look forward to.

A beautiful day in the neighborhood (A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood)

Tom Hanks will play Mr. Rogders, and your tears will flow across my face, even if you are the most harsh person in the world. Judging by ticket sales, is the “hottest” film this year at TIFF.

The personal history of David Copperfield (The Personal History of David Copperfield)

All those who saw “Death of Stalin” Armando’s Iannucci, loved it, so this Comedy legend, plunging into the world of Dickens, seems pretty exciting. With a cast that includes Dev Patel, Tilda Swinton, Hugh Laurie, Gwendoline Christie, Peter Capaldi and Ben Wishaw, we will get more than just surreal and sublime movie.

Judy (Judy)

What a festival without biopic? Directed by Rupert gold and actress Renee Zellweger in the role of legend Judy garland– faded stars, which you need in England to start a new life. With lots of song and dance this can be one more push for the legacy to Judy, and for your own career Zellweger, for example, in receiving the Oscar.

Bad Education

Director Corey Finley took in his movie Hugh Jackman, Allison Janney, ray Romano and Geraldine Viswanathan. It’s a caustic and truthful Comedy about thieves school administrators on long island, and all that they went through to hide his embezzlement. A brave young reporter who uncovers a massive scandal – and how is it possible not to love?