10 new bans 2020, which we need to know not to get into an awkward situation abroad
In our time, the tourist season is open all year round. In summer you can relax in the resorts of the Mediterranean, and in winter to go bask in Thailand or Bali. That’s just before the trip will not be superfluous to know what problems travelers may face in a particular country. AdMe.ru writes that in 2020, the list of restrictions for the travelers once replenished.
So we advise you to read these innovations, not to spoil your well-earned vacation.
- Istanbul airport has become more difficult to find your tour operator
In one of the airports in Turkey will have to find your tour operator. This restriction will apply to travelers who arrive at the airport in Istanbul. Earlier representatives of the agencies met the tourists after the customs control zone and led to its buses.
This practice was successfully completed from 1 January 2020. The representatives of tourist business is now impossible to stay in this area and hold signs with the name of your company or the surname of the tourist. Such actions amount to illegal advertising.
Now in the area of the meetings of the Istanbul airport, allowed to pass only to relatives and friends travelers. Tour operators creative as they can: pretend to be normal and greeters wearing t-shirts with company logos or pre-warn customers that will keep folders of a certain color. But, despite all the tricks, fees tourists were stretched to 1.5–2 hours.
- Venice may not be enough tickets in the famous San Marco
In Venice figured out how to adjust the flow of fans to walk through the square where is located the Cathedral of St. Mark. Now it is one of the most popular attractions of Italy, which is literally choking the flow of tourists. Daily San Marco is visited by about 15 thousand people.
To preserve the unique historical heritage, is trying to arrange access to the square and to the Cathedral by ticket only. From April 2020, the tourists plan to offer 2 options: to pay an entrance fee online by selecting the date of visit, or try to get a free ticket at the city terminal. However, in the latter case, there is no guarantee that you will be able to see the sights. In high season daily limit visits will be limited.
And Yes, to bathe in the canals here are still banned. The penalty is a few hundred euros.
- In Thailand will have to remember about the baskets and shopping bags
The ban on the use of household plastics in this country are planning to introduce in 2021. But already, dozens of shopping centers and pharmacies no longer offer at the checkout plastic bags.
Local residents were first unhappy with this development and even included a trolling mode: used for the transportation of all purchases, that will get under a hand, from woven baskets to buckets and baby baths. The flash mob in social networks and joined the tourists who also lacked the usual packaging.
But somehow the decision is made, packages will have to forget. For tourists the way out of this situation might be the purchase usual shopping bags or shift to remote services and delivery of food and other shopping right in the hotel.
- The red sea resorts have banned disposable tableware
One of the first places, where he pioneered this innovation became the Egyptian Dahab. And in 2020 the dishes of non-biodegradable material was removed from sale in Sharm El Sheikh. The ban of plastic even extends to service tourists on excursions. Now no one will ask you to bring a container of food or drink tea from plastic cups.
In the Israeli Eilat such bans don’t work only on the beaches. Not here laid food on disposable plates and serves cocktails with plastic straws. So power struggle with the irresponsibility of tourists who leave behind piles of garbage and try to preserve the beauty of the unique coral reefs dying due to wash off in a sea of plastic.
- In Ibiza fight with fans of free alcohol and “balkanima”
Spanish resorts of Ibiza, Magaluf and joined in the fight against the uncontrolled use of alcohol. These places have always been a magnet for young tourists, who had fun to the fullest. This behavior often led to accidents and damage to hotel property.
In the hotels of “all inclusive” system decided to remove the free alcohol. Started to fade vending machines with alcohol and bars where everyone was offered a cocktail as a warm-up. The ban came a loud party on the yacht and advertising of alcoholic beverages.
Threatening fines and other tourist fun — “balcony”. Violators who attempt to jump from the balcony into the pool or climb into the room through the window, unable even to move from hotels.
- By Barcelona will not be able to swim for free
2020 in Catalonia will increase tourist taxes. One of the reasons is the need to bring the beaches and other infrastructure in order after the regular invasion of tourists. Barcelona, the capital of the resort area of Spain, known as one of the busiest ports in Europe: the city is annually visited by 2.9 million cruise passengers.
Now, when spending the night in Barcelona at the 4-star hotel will have to pay an additional € 1.70 per day (up from € 1.10), and if staying at the hotel “5 stars” — € 3,5 (to raise the tax rate — € 2,25).
The new rules will affect cruise passengers. The tourists, whose plans included a short stay in Barcelona (at least 12 hours), will pay a tax of € 3.
- Europe will no longer be allowed with your Apple and cucumber
14 December 2019 in the countries of the European Union starts to operate a new phytosanitary legislation. Now in Italy, Finland, Greece and other EU countries may be imported fruits, berries and vegetables only in the presence of a special certificate. The reason is called combating the spread of plant pests.
Tourists will get from the Luggage even the young plants, cut branches, seeds, tubers and cuttings of plants. Control waits at all points of entry from customs checkpoints on roads to border crossing points at sea ports and international airports. Take away even taken as a snack an Apple (as an option — will be forced to eat up at customs).
Good news: under sanctions did not get the fruits in the deep freeze and canned vegetables. So across the border it is possible to smuggle a jar of pickled tomatoes as a gift to foreign friends.
- Overnight stay in Amsterdam will be more expensive
On a trip to the capital of the Netherlands will now have to save up a little longer: from 1 January 2020 it introduced a new tax for tourists. So the city is struggling with the influx of travelers. Every year, the Amsterdam, which is home to just over 1 million citizens, receives more than 17 million tourists.
Now anyone wishing to visit the city will have to pay an extra € 3 per night. And this despite the fact that Amsterdam already has a tourist tax is 7% of the cost of housing (and when booking through Airbnb — and at 10%).
This is not the first attempt to contain the pressure of tourists. So, in December 2018, on Museum square, was dismantled by the famous sign, “I Amsterdam” (I Amsterdam), which has become a place of pilgrimage for lovers of beautiful photos. Earlier, it was done more than 6 thousand selfies a day.
- In Europe you may lose tickets € 10
In 2020, Germany is planning to introduce an environmental tax on air travel. The fee on domestic flights or European destinations will increase significantly and will be of 13.03 instead of € 7,5. That means from sale will disappear completely loved by many tourists cheap tickets € 10-15.
The proceeds from the tax want to direct the development of railway transportation. Thus, it is expected that travel on high speed trains in Germany will become cheaper by about 10 %.
Such innovations in the year 2020 is being prepared and France, and from 2021 on increasing asianology stated by the government of the Netherlands.
- In Turkish hotels will have to wait longer for the settlement of
2020 promise to strictly monitor the implementation of the law on protection of personal data. He began to act in Turkey as much as from 2016 and forbade the employees of the hotels make photocopies of passports of guests, to ask them for a credit card number, or mobile phone.
Early in the high season, hotels have successfully ignored this prohibition, as to occupy tourists. It is much easier to make copies and scans documents and then spare time to fill in the necessary registration forms. But now for the failure of the law to the hoteliers face heavy fines: the country, cases of fraud associated with the use of such personal data.
This means that the registration process can take longer, especially in the budget “threes” and “fours”, many of them designed for a few hundred rooms. Usually in such hotels are populated by large groups of 20-50 people.
Therefore, tourists will have to have patience and be sensitive to the possible expectation of the cherished keys to the room.
