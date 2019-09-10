10 of the best American cities
Accommodation in the United States does not guarantee a good life, but in some parts of the country, many people live very well.
While the quality of life depends on a number of factors, including the level of health care, the economy and the environment can also have a significant impact.
The Website 24/7 Wall St. analyzed the U.S. census, FBI, and other sources to determine the best city to live in. Reviewed all areas, places, census, cities, towns and villages with a population of at least 8,000 people.
Was created a weighted index of the 25 indicators that fall into one of four categories: accessibility, economy, quality of life and society.
Who was in the top ten best cities to live in USA?
10. Le Mars, Ia
• Population: 9 861 people
• The population change over 5 years: + 1,0%
• Average family income: $ 58 063
• Five-year unemployment rate: 2.0 percent
Le Mars, Iowa, is one of the most affordable cities in the United States. Goods and services in the city are on average 15% cheaper than elsewhere in the country. Thus, although the average household income, which slightly exceeds the comparable average for the United States, residents of Le Mars have greater purchasing power than in most other U.S. cities.
The town also has its fair share of attractions. Here on the ice-cream factory, Blue Bunny, Le Mars produces more ice cream from one city than any other company, receiving the nickname “World capital of ice cream.”
9. Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin
• Population: 14 099 man
• The population change over 5 years: + 0.3 percent
• Average family income: $ 111 069
• Five-year unemployment rate: 1,5%
Whitefish Bay, village near Milwaukee along the shore of lake Michigan is considered the best place to stay in Wisconsin. Quality of life is partly a result of strong labour market. The average unemployment rate in the region over the past five years is only 1.5% — less than half the comparable national level of 4.1%.
Whitefish Bay is also one of the safest communities in the country, where violent crime is only 36 incidents per 100,000 people. For reference, in 2017 in the country per 100,000 people had 383 violent crimes.
8. Hanover, New Hampshire
• Population: 8 495 people
• The population change over 5 years: -1,3%
• Average family income: $ 97 422
• The unemployment rate in five years of 1.2%
Hanover has numerous advantages over other places in new Hampshire and the country as a whole. The average income it of households in 97 422 dollars, almost $ 40,000 above the average in the United States. Hanover is also the best-educated place in the country, as 81.7 per cent of adults have a bachelor’s degree.
With a population of 8 495 Hanover is a small town. Thus, many residents can walk to and from work. Walking not only provides numerous health benefits, but also helps to reduce traffic and reduce pollution. Almost 38% of the residents of Hanover reached on foot, which is one of the highest rates among U.S. cities.
7. Ladue, Mo
• Population: 8 591 people
• The population change over 5 years: + 0.8 percent
• Average family income: $ 203 250
• The unemployment rate in five years is 0.7%
The median household income in Ladue, one of the richest cities in Missouri, is 203 250 dollars a year, almost four times the average national income in the amount of 57 652 dollars. Not only is it a rich city, but also inexpensive. Goods and services are cheaper on average by 11% than usual across the country.
With easy access to jobs in neighboring St. Louis, the inhabitants of Lady who want to find work, usually do not have problems with its search. Over the past five years, unemployment in the city was only 1.8%, accounting for the proportion of the national level of 4.1%. In addition to cultural attractions and entertainment options in St. Louis, residents of Ladue enjoy a greater than usual concentration of restaurants, fitness centres and leisure centres and cinemas within the city.
6. University Park, TX
• Population: 24 692 people
• The population change over 5 years: + 6,2%
• Average family income: $ 211 741
• The unemployment rate in five years: 1,8%
University Park is a University town, home to Southern Methodist University in the metro area Dallas-Fort Worth. Almost every person in the city who wants to work can obtain it, because the level of unemployment in the city is 1.8%, which is less than half the comparable level at 4.1%. University Park is also a safe city, and in 2017, for every 100 000 people there were only 44 violent crimes, while violent crime in the US was 383 per 100,000 population.
University Park boasts a wide range of amenities, cultural and entertainment venues. The city has more than the usual concentration of restaurants, gyms and cinemas per capita.
5. Grove City, PA
• Population: 8 123 people
• The population change over 5 years: -1,9%
• Average family income: $ 46 792
• The unemployment rate in five years: 0.9% of
Grove city, Pennsylvania, is a small district with a population of about 8 100 people in the Western part of the state. The area is one of the most affordable places to live in the country where goods and services are about 80% of the average prices in the country. Unemployment in the area is one of the lowest in the country, with the five-year average level of 0.9%, compared with the five-year national unemployment rate at 4.1%.
4. Montecito, CA
• Population: 8,984
• The population change over 5 years: + 5.2 percent
• Average family income: $ 146 250
• The unemployment rate in five years: 4.1 per cent
Americans with higher education generally have healthier lifestyles, have higher incomes and work more steadily than their peers with less education. In Montecito 71,8% of adults have a bachelor’s degree compared to 30.9% of adults across the country. Montecito, an unincorporated community East of Santa Barbara, has an average household income almost three times compared to the national rate and poverty rate at 8.0%, which is slightly more than half the national average.
3. Pella, Iowa
• Population: 10 243
• The population change over 5 years: -1,2%
• Average family income: $ 64 527
• Five-year unemployment rate: 2.4 percent
The city of Pella, which can be found South-East of des Moines near lake Red Rock, is considered the best for living in Iowa and one of the best in the country. The annual level of violent crime in the city is 186 incidents per 100,000 people, which is less than half the national level of violent crime, amounting to 383 incident per 100,000 population. The crime rate in Pella is also low.
The typical household income in Pella about 6 $ 800 higher than the median household income in the country, and the cost of living is quite low. With the cost of living of a typical household in Pelle earns approximately $ 20,000 more than the typical American household.
2. Beverly Hills, CA
• Population: 34 506
• The population change over 5 years: + 0.9 percent
• Average family income: $ 103 698
• Five-year unemployment rate: 3,5%
Beverly hills is synonymous with glitz, glamour and wealth. It has inspired movies, TV shows and songs about what a wonderful place it is therefore not surprising that the city is the second best place to live in America. A city of southern California is rich and highly educated. More than 62% of the population aged 25 years and older have at least a bachelor’s degree, and the average annual household income is more than 103 000 USD. Nationwide, about half of adults have a bachelor’s degree, and the median income is slightly more than 57 000 dollars.
Economy Beverly hills caters to people with a large disposable income. In town in a few more cinemas, museums, leisure centres, hotels and restaurants per capita than in a typical American city.
1. West University Place, TX
• Population: 15 477
• The population change over 5 years: + 4,1%
• Average household income: $ 243 226
• The unemployment rate in five years-1.4%
West University place, a wealthy suburb of Houston is the best city to live in Texas and the United States. Rich city, the average household income of more than 243 000 dollars a year, four times higher than the average for the country. Goods and services approximately 5% less than the national average. In addition to entertainment and culture in nearby Houston, in West University place there is a much greater concentration of restaurants, bars, fitness centers, museums and theater companies than is typical for the whole country.
It is also a safe city with a strong labour market. The level of violent crime in the city, is 64 cases per 100,000 people, is one of the lowest in the country, as well as the five-year average unemployment rate of 2.7%.