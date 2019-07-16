10 phrases that tells a man when he likes you
If you hear from him one phrase from this list, then you can be sure that he likes you.
1 “you Have beautiful…”.
How that compliments the friend or simply familiar? If you hear that a lot, it means he likes you.
2. “I like what you’re wearing”.
Usually men are not much attentive to women’s clothing. But if he compliments your clothes, that means he wants to impress you.
3. “You can cheer”.
Humor is one of the best ways to win a man’s heart. If you can make him laugh, and he often tells you about it, then he wants you to know he likes me. Everyone loves funny girls.
4. “I think we understand each other.”
So he gives you to understand that he feels close to you. You have a special bond, which he has not every.
5. “We need to meet more often”.
It speaks for itself. If he offers to see more, it means he likes you.
6. “I’d like to get coffee sometime”.
He doesn’t want to intrude, but seems to be casually invited to a meeting. He’s just “kicking the tires” to see if you have a chance as a couple.
7. “You can keep it”.
Whatever it is: his jacket, book, iPod. If he allows you to take it, and surprisingly, even if not forever, he wants to show that he likes you. And wants an excuse to meet you when you return it to him.
8. “You should smile more”.
First, he wants to say that you’re beautiful when you smile. Second, he wants to say, “Smile at me more often! Let me know that you like me too!”.
9. “Can I have a hug?”.
He wants physical intimacy, to feel you as close as possible!
10. “Who are you Zodiac sign?”.
Why else would he ask, unless he wants to get to know you more: read about your sign, see how you suit each other.